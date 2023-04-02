Home Sports Is this the undisclosed Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 joint shoe?
Is this the undisclosed Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 joint shoe?

The late designer Virgil Abloh launched the joint cooperation between Louis Vuitton and Nike last spring and summer to create 47 specially-made Air Force 1 sneakers, all of which were handmade by craftsmen and shaped independently. Panic buying spree. And now there is a pair of undisclosed LV AF1 that has been quietly revealed…

In the picture, it can be seen that this is one of the moss green color samples. It also uses custom-made shoelaces and sewing Swoosh Logo, covering the entire upper with the classic LV label, and printed gold “LOUIS VUITTON for Nike” on the side. “; but the difference is that the pair of sample shoes use flannelette mixed canvas fabrics, and are presented in lighter forest green in color matching.

Although this is just a sample and won’t be sold publicly, fans can still get a glimpse of it through the image above.

