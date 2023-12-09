Is Vincent Mannaert’s successor already there? Club Brugge is eyeing Dutchman John De Jong (ex-PSV) as its new CEO Sports

© Getty Images

Has Club Brugge already found a successor for the retiring Vincent Mannaert faster than expected? According to our information, Club is very fond of the Dutchman John De Jong, who was previously active for the Dutch PSV. However, there is no offer yet.

After the impending departure of Vincent Mannaert, Club Brugge was already looking for a replacement as CEO. Perhaps that responsibility will be taken up by two people, after Mannaert indicated that it is a very intensive job. As CEO Sports, Club Brugge has already set its sights on Dutchman John De Jong. The former Dutch midfielder has already sat around the table with Club Brugge and is now waiting for an official proposal from Club.

John De Jong has been unemployed for a while. At the end of 2022, he left PSV Eindhoven after four years, including a failed transfer summer. PSV’s backers had hoped to sell Cody Gakpo for a lot of money that summer, because Manchester United showed extensive interest in the attacker. That transfer did not go through, because De Jong wanted to transfer a possible transfer over the important Champions League qualifier with Rangers FC. As a result, Man United pulled the plug on the negotiations, which the PSV Supervisory Board was not happy with. They ultimately found De Jong responsible for missing many millions of euros, which the club could really use. After the Supervisory Board lost its confidence in De Jong, he resigned. And so it was a minor farewell in Eindhoven, where De Jong has often had negative experiences since 2018.

Under coach Mark Van Bommel (now Antwerp), PSV experienced one of its toughest crises ever in 2019. Then PSV won only two of twelve games under Van Bommel, who was then dismissed by John De Jong. De Jong received a lot of comments in the following period, but he still remained employed by PSV. Until the summer of 2022, after which he left Eindhoven with a bitter feeling.

Yet De Jong also did good work in Eindhoven. Just before the misstep involving Gakpo, De Jong brought in players early in the transfer market in the summer of 2022. For example, top talent Xavi Simons was acquired on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Luuk de Jong was brought back after three years and players such as Guus Til and Jarrad Branthwaite also joined the club. They showed themselves to be top transfers, but De Jong was dismissed after the Gakpo case.

So now De Jong is ready for a new challenge, perhaps at Club Brugge? De Jong has received many offers in recent months, but has become very picky since leaving PSV. So we have to wait and see whether an agreement will actually be reached with Club, which is already very interested in his services.

