A nightmare that began on August 2, 2020, with the breaking of the crusader. After the long and troubled rehabilitation, the player returned to the field tonight with his Orlando Magic, winning against Boston

904 days. Jonathan Isaac’s nightmare lasted a long, long time. But his story seems destined for a happy ending, in the classic American narrative style. The long soul, the Orlando Magic winger returned to the court last night after 2 and a half years of absence, when it was beginning to fear that at just 25 his career was already the paradigm of a thunderous unfinished. And instead against Boston he not only played, but marked Tatum and Brown, the opposing All Stars, and found a way to score 10 points in 10 minutes of use. One step at a time, but the signs are more than encouraging. Ah, the victory has also arrived for the team that showcases Paolo Banchero. And against the one with the best NBA record. In short, a classic Hollywood script…

