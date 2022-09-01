Original title:Isaac’s first goal Phil Milan equalized Carvalho lore Salah 2 passes Liverpool 2-1 reversed Newcastle

At 3:00 a.m. on September 1st, Beijing time, in the fifth round of the Premier League, Liverpool faced Newcastle United at home.

In the first half, Dias missed the opportunity, Longstaff assisted Isaac to score the first goal in his Premier League debut, and Liverpool trailed Newcastle 0-1 at halftime; in the second half, Isaac scored another goal and was dismissed for offside. The judgment was invalid, Salah assisted Firmino to equalize the score, and in the 98th minute of the game, Salah assisted the announcement of the new aid-Carvalho scored the lore goal.

In the end, Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle won two consecutive league victories.

In the fifth round of the Premier League, Liverpool faced Newcastle at home, Nunes continued to suspend the game, and Firmino started again as No. 9.Liverpool had more possession, but Newcastle took the lead in the first half, their new signingIsaacHe scored the first Premier League goal on his debut and helped Newcastle lead 1-0 at halftime; in the second half, Salah began to show his power. He first assisted Firmino to equalize the score. The deadlock between the two sides continued until the 98th minute of the game (stoppage time). Properly extend the time), Salah assisted the new aid Fabio Carvalho to score the lore goal. Liverpool’s 2-1 thrilling victory over Newcastle took all three points. This wave of two-game winning streak in the league allowed Liverpool to slowly catch up in the standings and boosted morale.

the whole game,Liverpool's ball possession rate has exceeded 70%, a total of 23 shots, of which 6 are on target; Newcastle has a total of 5 shots, of which 2 are on target。

