Isco Opens Up About His Time at Real Madrid and Plans for Future Club

Title: Spanish Midfielder Isco Opens Up About Time at Real Madrid and Future Plans

Date: July 18, 2023

The former Real Madrid midfielder, Isco, has recently spoken about his time at the club and the Spanish National Team in an in-depth interview with Marca. Currently without a team, Isco reflects on his achievements and challenges during his tenure at the prestigious Spanish club.

Isco started by acknowledging the privilege of playing for Real Madrid, saying, “You are in Madrid and you are at the maximum that a player can aspire to. You are in the biggest club in history, in which you have also had bad times, but which, in the end, you always managed to overcome… I always ended up playing 40 or 50 games.”

While Isco enjoyed great success at Real Madrid, he also shared his frustrations regarding his sudden lack of playing time under former coach Santiago Solari. Isco revealed that he received no explanations for his exclusion from the team, and his relationship with Solari deteriorated. Looking back, Isco admitted that he should have left the club at that point.

However, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane provided a glimmer of hope for Isco. Although initially struggling due to personal and physical issues, Isco managed to regain his form and contribute in important matches. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted his progress, and he found himself sidelined once again.

Isco also mentioned receiving a call from former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, expressing interest in signing him. Despite the tempting offer, Isco remained loyal to Real Madrid, citing the incredible atmosphere in the dressing room and the team of his dreams.

Currently a free agent, Isco confirmed that he had received offers from various clubs in Italy, Turkey, Arabia, and Spain. However, he wanted to make sure he was mentally prepared before making a decision. Isco indicated his desire to go abroad and experience playing in a different league and learning a new language.

Regarding the Spanish national team, Isco expressed his aspirations to win a major tournament, admitting that he regrets not having achieved more success with the team. He remains hopeful and determined to make a comeback and leave football on a positive note.

Isco’s complete interview with Marca can be found on their website.

As Isco embarks on a new chapter in his career, football enthusiasts will eagerly anticipate his decision and the impact he will make at his next club.

