This Isernia-Campobasso is one of those matches to mark with a red circle in the calendar of all supporters, it is no coincidence that on the sidelines there is an important deployment of photographers not only local, but also from outside the region, ready to immortalize every highlight of this major challenge. Both for the purposes of the Molise Championship of Excellence in which the two teams occupy, respectively, second and first place, and as regards the challenge in the stands which has always reserved moments full of pathos, every time the two groups of fans have found themselves comparison.

Al Mario Lancellotta of Isernia if it is not sold out we are very close. Not even one pin more would fit in the wedged home grandstand, with the compact blue-and-white ultras in the most lateral part of the sector, gathered behind the usual patches and drapes that have always characterized them.

At the beginning of the game they work in a simple but successful choreography, with the banner “This is the time to win with you” surrounded by many disposable scarves scattered throughout the grandstand, with a few torches in the area belonging to the ultras. The asymmetry can only lead us to think that a sector exclusively dedicated to cheering would certainly benefit the same but, regardless of “ifs” and “buts” or other futuristic evaluations, in the immediate future the Isernini do exactly what they have to, with passion and dedication.

Moving on to cheering, those present do their best to support the team for the entire ninety minutes, accompanied by a drum. They stand out for various chants for the team, in support of warned friends (also honored by the display of a banner), but also various teasing addressed to the visiting fans, also in this case complete with a banner displayed in the second half. The chorus sung in the last minutes of the game was very nice, kept alive for a long time. Finally, the visual impact of the “ultras sector” in Isernia is good, with various blue-and-white flags held constantly aloft to give movement and color to their area.

From the regional capital, 250 rossoblu supporters are present in the away sector, after a hunt for tickets that lasted all week. Upon their entry into the sector they find an unexpected surprise with an 80s aftertaste, with mouse glue on the balustrades where potentially they should have displayed drapes and banners, which therefore, for this reason, are displayed on the grate that separates the field and the stands.

The host support gathers behind the banner FREE TRANSFERS, motivated by the incredible decision to impose the nominal ticket for a match of Eccellenza, a motto then reiterated aloud in a chorus of the Campobasso ultras themselves. To the repressive package of the day is also added a substantial deployment of the forces of order between the streets of the city and the stadium.

Their first 45 minutes made up of various dry choirs sung by almost the entire sector are very beautiful. Thanks to the momentary advantage of Campobasso, in the first minutes of the match, the cheering remains at a high level, but it is on a visual level that the away fans give their best, with big flags waved in unison, a nice scarf and various compact clapping in this first half. In the second half however, the support is more limited to the area of ​​the sector occupied by the ultras, due to the tension of the field that takes over (there is also a fight in the last minutes of the match). The customary “Campobasso broken” restores vigor to the sector, which explodes totally at the final whistle, when it celebrates an important victory that places a serious threat on the final victory of the championship.

Obviously opposing moods in the local grandstand, but the applause for their eleven is not lacking, despite this defeat putting a certain margin of points back in front of the pentri, difficult (although to be recovered in the remaining eight remaining races. In the end only one will go up to D and it’s a shame considering the values ​​shown today, all that remains is to hope that the playoffs with all the runners-up of the various national groups of Excellence can be equally prolific for the second.

Francesco Passarelli