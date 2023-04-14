Ismaël Diomandé, who played in Saint-Étienne between 2011 and 2016, has very positive memories of Christophe Galtier who then directed him in Forez. The Ivorian gave his testimony, this Thursday evening, in the program The Evening Team. “I was trained at ASSE and it was he who got me to sign my first contract. I am muslim and never had any problem with himhe said. I was not the only Muslim player in the group. Anyone who wished to do Ramadan could do so. And on the side of racism, I was really surprised because I never had a problem with him on this level. Humanly, he is really a good person and I have a positive image of the man. »