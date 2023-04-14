Home Sports Ismaël Diomandé on Christophe Galtier: “He is a man who brought people together” in Saint-Étienne
by admin
Ismaël Diomandé, who played in Saint-Étienne between 2011 and 2016, has very positive memories of Christophe Galtier who then directed him in Forez. The Ivorian gave his testimony, this Thursday evening, in the program The Evening Team. “I was trained at ASSE and it was he who got me to sign my first contract. I am muslim and never had any problem with himhe said. I was not the only Muslim player in the group. Anyone who wished to do Ramadan could do so. And on the side of racism, I was really surprised because I never had a problem with him on this level. Humanly, he is really a good person and I have a positive image of the man. »

Regarding the management of Ramadan periods by the former Saint-Etienne coach, Diomandé remembers a man who was in understanding. “In my time it wasn’t even a topic, there really wasn’t any controversy or debate about it. He was really open, he is a coach who brought people together and was available for all the players.he recalled.

