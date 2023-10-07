ISMF SKIMOUNTAINEERING WORLD CUP 2024

The Ski Mountaineering World Cup Finals operation has begun in Cortina d’Ampezzo. In fact, on Thursday 4 October the first inspection by the ISMF, the international ski mountaineering federation, took place in view of the appointment at the beginning of April which, at the foot of Tofane and Lagazuoi, will see the last act of the maximum circuit take place of the specialty.

The two ISMF delegates, the Slovakian Zuzana Rychlíková and the Italian Stefano Mottini, carried out an initial check of the area that will host the four days of scheduled competitions, the Vertical, the Individual, the Sprint and the Mixed Relay. Accompanying them were Antonio Turati and Andrea Apollonio, of the Cortina Foundation, Andrea Piccoliori and Federico Michielli, of the Cortina Alpine Guides.

«We carried out an inspection in the Col Gallina and Lagazuoi areas» explains Federico Michielli. «The ISMF delegates were favorably impressed by both. The Col Gallina area has already been tested this season and the previous one, on the occasion of the Cortina Skimo Cup, the event that offered Individual, Sprint and Mixed Relay, competitions valid for the Italian Cup and the Italian Championship. It is an area that lends itself, both from a technical point of view and in terms of usability by spectators. Here on the occasion of the 2024 World Cup Finals we will propose Sprint, Mixed Relay and Individual. The latter will take place between Col Gallina and Croda Negra, with also some spectacular passages in the tunnels dug during the Great War.”

«The Vertical, which will open the four days of competitions, will take place between Col Gallina and Lagazuoi, along a route that will offer just under 700 meters of altitude difference» says Michielli again. «Even in this case, the race, in addition to possessing excellent technical requirements, will be able to be followed by the public for a large part of its progress».

The World Cup Finals are proposed by the Cortina Foundation, the organization made up of the Veneto Region, the Municipality of Cortina d’Ampezzo and the Province of Belluno (and supported by the Cortina Hoteliers Association, the Cortina Cableway Operators Consortium, San Vito di Cadore and Auronzo/Misurina and Sci Club Cortina) in collaboration with Alpine Guides Cortina, Scoiattoli Cortina and Sci Club Cortina, and with the support of the Ista Spa and Lagazuoi Spa installation companies. What will be staged in the Ampezzo valley will be the final act of a calendar which includes a total of seven events between Italy, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain and Andorra.

