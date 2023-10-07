Home » ISMF SKIMOUNTAINEERING WORLD CUP 2024
Sports

ISMF SKIMOUNTAINEERING WORLD CUP 2024

by admin
ISMF SKIMOUNTAINEERING WORLD CUP 2024

The Ski Mountaineering World Cup Finals operation has begun in Cortina d’Ampezzo. In fact, on Thursday 4 October the first inspection by the ISMF, the international ski mountaineering federation, took place in view of the appointment at the beginning of April which, at the foot of Tofane and Lagazuoi, will see the last act of the maximum circuit take place of the specialty.

The two ISMF delegates, the Slovakian Zuzana Rychlíková and the Italian Stefano Mottini, carried out an initial check of the area that will host the four days of scheduled competitions, the Vertical, the Individual, the Sprint and the Mixed Relay. Accompanying them were Antonio Turati and Andrea Apollonio, of the Cortina Foundation, Andrea Piccoliori and Federico Michielli, of the Cortina Alpine Guides.

«We carried out an inspection in the Col Gallina and Lagazuoi areas» explains Federico Michielli. «The ISMF delegates were favorably impressed by both. The Col Gallina area has already been tested this season and the previous one, on the occasion of the Cortina Skimo Cup, the event that offered Individual, Sprint and Mixed Relay, competitions valid for the Italian Cup and the Italian Championship. It is an area that lends itself, both from a technical point of view and in terms of usability by spectators. Here on the occasion of the 2024 World Cup Finals we will propose Sprint, Mixed Relay and Individual. The latter will take place between Col Gallina and Croda Negra, with also some spectacular passages in the tunnels dug during the Great War.”

See also  Westbrook's re-employment prospects have changed from hot to cold, and the Clippers' bench is saturated. Interest in him is limited?_Season_Player_Role

«The Vertical, which will open the four days of competitions, will take place between Col Gallina and Lagazuoi, along a route that will offer just under 700 meters of altitude difference» says Michielli again. «Even in this case, the race, in addition to possessing excellent technical requirements, will be able to be followed by the public for a large part of its progress».

The World Cup Finals are proposed by the Cortina Foundation, the organization made up of the Veneto Region, the Municipality of Cortina d’Ampezzo and the Province of Belluno (and supported by the Cortina Hoteliers Association, the Cortina Cableway Operators Consortium, San Vito di Cadore and Auronzo/Misurina and Sci Club Cortina) in collaboration with Alpine Guides Cortina, Scoiattoli Cortina and Sci Club Cortina, and with the support of the Ista Spa and Lagazuoi Spa installation companies. What will be staged in the Ampezzo valley will be the final act of a calendar which includes a total of seven events between Italy, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain and Andorra.

You may also like

Guangxi Girl Wins Gold Medal and Breaks ‘Gold...

France group winners after points festival – sport.ORF.at

Phillies Shake Up Starting Lineup for Game 1...

With her latest victory at the World Championships...

Cuban Pitcher Yariel Rodríguez Released by Dragones de...

Setteville-VJS Velletri: the Sunday morning sprint

the Blues lead largely, carried by Penaud, Bielle-Biarrey...

Saudi Arabia Takes a Step Towards Hosting the...

the world leader in sports timing systems is...

Strategic Innovation Leads Chinese Boxers to Success at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy