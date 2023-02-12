The races in the Dents du Midi region are bringing precious points to Giulia Murada who, after the second place in the sprint, also collected an important bronze medal of the day in the vertical race, leaping right to the top of the over all classification. Alba De Silvestro also highlighted in the only up test 7th overall.

WOMEN RACE:

On the top step, as always for some seasons now, the French Axelle Mollaret (23’24”). Second place for the Austrian Sarah Dreier (+14”), while Murada conquered the lowest step of the podium with a gap of 26” from the winner. Giulia Compagnoni also did well 14th and the young Lisa Moreschini 16th.

MEN RACE:

For the men, all behind reigning world champion Rémi Bonnet capable of printing 18’27” which allowed him to keep his direct opponents at a safe distance. The Belgian Maximilien Drion (+55”) finished second on the 520m up Swiss route, while the other Swiss Werner Marti a (+118”) finished third. The best of the Azzurri was the European vice champion in the specialty Alex Oberbacher 14th at +2’10”, followed by Robert Antonioli 15th at +2’16”. Archived these two races, now a day of rest to recover energy in view of the individual on Friday where the Azzurri will try to regain condition and morale in view of the next stage in Val Martel of the Boi Taüll World Cup

POST RACE STATEMENT:

GIULIA MURADA: «The race went well and I’m really happy for my first vertical podium in the absolute sector. I set off quite focused on doing mine without looking too much at the others because I didn’t quite know how my leg was after the sprint. Instead I immediately saw that I was able to keep the leading group. Continuing to climb I understood that the podium was feasible. On the final wall I fought for third place with Emily Harrop, that is to say the strongest sprinter around, I gave everything and it went well».