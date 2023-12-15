ISMF YOUTH SKIMOUNTAINEERING WORLD CUP 2024

The second day of competition at the ISMF Youth World Cup in Meribel, France, saw a magnificent display from France’s youngest generation of athletes, with Louise Trincaz and Jules Raybaud taking gold in the U20 individual events. In figure under 18, Yuzhen Cidan (CHN) dominated by crossing the finish line first with over three minutes ahead of the rest of the group, while in the men’s category it was the Swiss Malik Uldry who obtained the first victory of the season. In total 4 medals for Italy, three for China, two for France and one for Switzerland, Spain and Andorra.

U18 female

The younger girls had to tackle over 880 meters with some fresh snow in the French Alpine resort, combining four climbs, three descents and two walking segments. And it was EYOF triple gold medalist and current Sprint World Champion Laia Selles who pushed the pace from the start, followed only by two Chinese athletes, Yuzhen Cidan and Ani Pumu. Halfway through the race, Cidan, who won every race she started last year except the Sprint World Championships, and the current U18 world champion in the individual and vertical, showed that she will be the one to beat again this season. In formidable form despite being in her second season in skialp, she continued to push until the end, crossing the finish line first, only to wait more than three minutes to see Selles (ESP) and then Pumu (CHN) at the finish line. Behind the leading trio, Martina Scola (ITA) placed 4th, followed by Lynn Pollinger (SUI), Elena Beatrice Boboc (ROU), Vanessa Marca (ITA) and Erola Rocias (ESP) closing the top eight.

U18 male

The men’s U18 category saw 40 boys line up on a similar route to that of the girls, with Enrico Pellegrini (ITA) leading the race on the first climb, followed by a small group who would fight for medals throughout the day, including Gonzalo Casares (ESP), Malik Uldry (SUI), Luca Corioni (ITA) and Elias Peer (AUT). The second climb proved decisive, with Casares dropping in the second half of the race and Uldry pushing hard to take the lead, which he didn’t relinquish until he crossed the finish line. At just 23 seconds Enrico Pellegrini earned the silver medal with a sprint over teammate Luca Curioni, who completed the podium. The disappointment of the day was for Elias Peer (AUT), who drove an extraordinary race and crossed the finish line in second place immediately after Uldry, but was then penalized with one minute for not having all the mandatory equipment, thus relegating fourth place in the ranking. Theo Voutaz (FRA) finished fifth, followed by Arno Mooser (SUI), Gonzalo Casares (ESP) and Langija Gongsong (CHN) rounded out the top eight.

U20 women

After the disappointment of fourth place in yesterday’s Sprint race, Louise Trincaz had only one goal in mind: to win a race on home soil. And the young Frenchwoman did it. The lead was broken almost from the start when Zuzhenlamu (CHN), winner of yesterday’s Sprint, pushed hard on the first climb with Shengmai Mao (CHN), Trincaz and Loanne Roussillon behind. It will be precisely on the downhill and in the second climb that Trincaz put herself in front of closing the games. Yuzhenlamu managed to stay in second place despite a formidable performance from Lea Ancion Havet (AND), who was in the chasing mood and moved up to third place despite a one-minute penalty, claiming the second medal for her this weekend in Meribel. Trincaz, the reigning world champion in the Individual, has shown that it will not be easy to bet on it again this year, and she adds another gold medal to her already impressive collection. Fourth place went to Shengmei Mai (CHN), followed by Margaux Mendes de Leon (SUI), Loanne Roussillon (FRA), Anna Majerczyk (POL) and Clizia Vallet (ITA), who completed the top eight.

U20 men’s

Jules Raybaud (FRA) knew he was the one to beat, but the young Frenchman showed he could handle the pressure. He was willing to demonstrate how his form had improved and started the race at a pace that was simply not sustainable for the rest of the field. On the 1450md+ he never looked back and crossed the finish line in first place, half a minute ahead of Hermann Debertolis (ITA), who also remained in second place for most of the race. The bronze medal finally went to another Italian, Simone Compagnoni, who managed to overtake Eliott Robin-Saje (FRA) before the finish line. Fifth place went to Vicenzo Leonardo Taufer (ITA) and Erik Canovi (ITA) took sixth place, but fourth Italian of the day, demonstrating how strong the Azzurri team is in this type of races. Silvano Wolf (AUT) is seventh and Mathieu Pharisa (SUI) finishes in the top eight.

