More than 115 young athletes from ten different nations lined up today in Crevacol, in the Gran San Bernardo Valley (Aosta Valley) for the first ISMF Youth World Cup, an individual competition featuring two young Swiss athletes, Jon Kistler and Thibe Deseyn, taking victory in the U20 category. In the youngest category, U18, the Italian Erik Canovi and the Chinese Yuzhen Cidan crossed the finish line in first position.

Category U20

In the U20 men’s category, the race was a great battle between Kistler and his teammate Loïc Dubois, both 19 years old, who led the pack from the first climb and were together throughout the race. The finish line was crossed first by Kistler just two seconds ahead of his teammate. The bronze medal went to Frenchman Jules Raybaud, one of the youngest in his category, who showed his great form after winning the individual event at the French National Championships last week.

The bittersweet 4th place went to Jeremy Anselmet (France), while Julian Tritscher (Austria) finished in the top five.

Victory in the U20 women’s category went to another Swiss athlete, Thibe Desey, who dominated the race from the start. Deseyn, 19, is one of the most promising skimo athletes on the circuit, having won two medals at the Lausanne 2020 Youth Games (silver in the Individual, gold in the Mixed Relay), Pierra Menta Youngs and Patrouille des Glaciers and several U20 World Championships the Last year.

Behind her, second place went to Louise Trincaz (France), another athlete with multiple World Cups under her belt, including just a few days ago the Vertical race in the ISMF Dents du Midi. Noemi Junod from the Aosta Valley was third across the finish line, three minutes behind Deseyn. Quzhen Souland and Yuzhen Lamu (both from China) closed out the top five.

U18 categories

In the men’s U18 race, the young Italian team dominated the race, with Erik Canovi taking the victory of the day, finishing half a minute ahead of the Austrian Silvano Wolf. Canovi was one of the stars of the European Youth Olympic Festival last month, where he won two gold medals (sprint and individual) and one bronze (medley relay).

The bronze medal went to another Italian, Marcello Scarinzi, while his two teammates Enrico Pellegrini and Mirko Lupo Olcelli rounded out the top five.

Yuzhen Cidan (China) gave her country a historic victory in the U18 women’s category, the first ever medal for a Chinese athlete in an official ISMF competition. Behind her, Camille Maupoix (France) and Margaux Mendes de Leon (Switzerland) accompanied her to the podium. Martina Scola (Italy) and Lynn Pollinger (Switzerland) finished in fourth and fifth place.

For the individual event, the U20 men faced an 8.5 km race with 1040 D+, while the U20 women and U18 men had 6.5 km and 830 D+ scheduled. The U18 women competed over 6 km and 785 D+.