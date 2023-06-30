Home » Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left as soon as he returned to Italy: “Cornuto e mazziato”
Sports

Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left as soon as he returned to Italy: “Cornuto e mazziato”

by admin
Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left as soon as he returned to Italy: “Cornuto e mazziato”

The outburst of the model from Campania, among the protagonists of the seventeenth edition of the Isola dei Famosi.

The Campanian model Gian Maria Sainatowas one of the recent protagonists of the seventeenth edition of theIsland of the Famous.

Gian Maria Sainato: “The person I thought was waiting for me outside actually doesn’t want me anymore after the island”

Throughout his reality show adventure, Sainato spoke openly about his bisexuality and also to have started an affair with a girl a few weeks ago. Precisely with regard to her relationship, upon returning to Italy, there was a nasty surprise for the model.

“Anyway, the person I thought was waiting for me outside, in reality after the Island he doesn’t want me anymore. – the former competitor of L’Isola wrote on Twitter – Cornut and mazziat in this case from the Island of the Famous”

L’former castaway he also talked about his former fellow adventurers, some of whom still resent him for the nominations.

“There are people who don’t even speak to me now just because I nominated/gave her kiss of Judas (well, those reality stuff)… They don’t even know how to distinguish the game from reality. But jateven!”

” I like girls and my last relationship before coming here was also with a woman. We saw each other a few times and then we said ‘let’s see how things go when I get back’. This we said to each other before I left ”he had declared Gian Maria on theIsolabut on his return to Italy there was a cold shower.

Check out the latest news on‘Island of the Famous

See also  Udinese footballer destroys bar tables with car - Football

You may also like

Futsal Sparta lost the first league. The manager...

Sturm loan Serrano from Atletico

Volleyball, Italy Canada 3-2, highlights of the Nations...

Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for...

Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football

The Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra targeted by...

Wimbledon 2023: Britain’s Billy Harris and Anna Brogan...

Harden has exercised his option for next NBA...

write a title for this article Xie Zhenye,...

times and program of pole, Sprint race and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy