Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left as soon as he returned to Italy: “Cornuto e mazziato”

The Campanian model Gian Maria Sainatowas one of the recent protagonists of the seventeenth edition of theIsland of the Famous.

Gian Maria Sainato: “The person I thought was waiting for me outside actually doesn’t want me anymore after the island”

Throughout his reality show adventure, Sainato spoke openly about his bisexuality and also to have started an affair with a girl a few weeks ago. Precisely with regard to her relationship, upon returning to Italy, there was a nasty surprise for the model.

“Anyway, the person I thought was waiting for me outside, in reality after the Island he doesn’t want me anymore. – the former competitor of L’Isola wrote on Twitter – Cornut and mazziat in this case from the Island of the Famous”

L’former castaway he also talked about his former fellow adventurers, some of whom still resent him for the nominations.

“There are people who don’t even speak to me now just because I nominated/gave her kiss of Judas (well, those reality stuff)… They don’t even know how to distinguish the game from reality. But jateven!”

” I like girls and my last relationship before coming here was also with a woman. We saw each other a few times and then we said ‘let’s see how things go when I get back’. This we said to each other before I left ”he had declared Gian Maria on theIsolabut on his return to Italy there was a cold shower.

