Israel, Macedonia and Estonia. The first basketball player on his way to the Olympics

“When we compare it with other groups, ours is doing well,” said center pivot Martin Peterka of the Czech Basketball Federation in a press release. From Estonia pr hr zmn. Teba (Maik) Kotsar is working in Baskonia and will be at home, so they will probably have the sun there. Especially the strongest will be the Israelis, with whom we have fresh experience from EuroBasket. I don’t know much about the game from North Macedonia, but overall the group is playable, he added.

The tournament will take place in the format of two groups after those matches. The best two of them will advance to the semi-finals, only five from each tournament will advance to the next round of qualification. Poland, Hungary, Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina are in the same group. The meeting took place in Gliwic, Poland.

et basketball player Martin Peterka, Jan Vesel and Tom Kyzlink (from left) rejoice after the match with the Netherlands.

There’s not much to choose from. I assume that the Portuguese won’t advance, and if I had to choose someone for the semi-finals, it would probably be Poland at home. I have something to give them back for the EuroBasket, said Peterka after the 84:99 loss. It would be interesting and probably even a good escape if a lot of our fans could go to Gliwice to drink and Poland was at home, Peterka said.

In addition to the Estonian-Polish tournament, a second European pre-qualifier will take place in Istanbul. Here, Turkey, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Iceland, the Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium and the Netherlands are competing for the only place in the process.

I know the fate of Olympic pedqualification:

The national team secured a place in the Olympic pre-qualification by advancing to the second round of qualification for the World Championship. During the draw, he appeared together with Poland in the first executive team.

Of course, factors such as our composition will play a role, but in such a group we should definitely aim for the first place, which is not some big sci-fi. Every day we should be playing for the two procedures of the city, added Peterka.

They can even get to the Olympic Games for the second time in a row. Five and two years ago in Tokyo, they finished in a strong core group behind the later finalists from the USA and France.

Eight teams from Africa, the Americas and Asia compete with each other for advancement to the next round of qualification.