Israel must help: This is how the German U21s made it to the quarter-finals at the European Championship

Status: 06/26/2023 07:12 a.m

As defending champions at the European Championship, the German U21s are threatened with being eliminated after the preliminary round. But with a win against England, the quarter-finals is still possible – if Israel help.

With just one point from two games, the DFB team is third in the group and would have been eliminated in any case if they lost or drew on Wednesday (June 28, 2023, live from 6 p.m. on the radio report on sportschau.de).

If they succeed at the end of the group, coach Antonio Di Salvo’s footballers still need support from Israel, who also have to win their last group game against the Czech Republic. Both teams have only one point from two games.

Germany goes through with a win if:

– Israel wins against the Czech Republic in the parallel game, but the goal difference of the Israelis is still worse than that of the German team afterwards. Currently Germany has 2:3 goals, Israel is at 1:3

– Israel wins against the Czech Republic and then has the same goal difference as the German team, but the DFB team scored more goals. For example, if Germany wins 2-1 against England and Israel 2-0 against the Czech Republic, Germany would be through

– Israel wins against the Czech Republic and then has exactly the same goal difference as Germany, but still has the worse record in the fair play rating. For example, should Germany win 1-0 against England and Israel 2-0 against the Czech Republic, both would have four points and 3-3 goals as runners-up in the group. The direct comparison between Israel and the DFB team ended 1:1. Therefore, the fair play rating would come into play. Israel is in a much worse position there, partly because of the yellow-red card for Eden Karzev from the game against Germany.

– Israel wins against the Czech Republic and then has the same goal difference and fair play record as Germany. Then the placement in the U21 coefficient ranking list of the UEFA decides. Here, Germany is in third place with a value of 39.668 and is therefore significantly better than Israel (25.732), which is second to last.