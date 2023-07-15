Israel, sudden illness for Benjamin Netanyahu: he falls and hits his head after “severe chest pains”. He is hospitalized

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized this afternoon, Saturday 15 July, in a hospital in Tel Aviv after losing consciousness at home, falling and hitting his head, according to reports from the Jerusalem Post. The news was confirmed by the premier’s staff, who explained that Netanyahu then arrived at the hospital “in a state of consciousness”: walking, and not on a stretcher, apparently. But according to the Israeli media, the premier, who will turn 74 in October, had accused in the past few hours of “severe chest pains”, which could be connected to the illness he then suffered. The fall took place in the premier’s house in Cesarea, in the north of the country. Welcomed to Tel Hashomer hospital in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu underwent tests, and his conditions are laconically described as “good” at the moment by his staff.

According to an initial medical evaluation, reported the prime minister’s office, the cause of the illness would have been the state of dehydration following a visit yesterday to Lake Tiberias in hours of strong heat. For this reason today Netanyahu allegedly suffered a “slight dizziness” and his personal doctor advised him to go to the emergency room of Tel Hashomer hospital in Tel Aviv. Where the premier will also remain in the next few hours to undergo further analyses.

