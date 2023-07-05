Israel U21 0-3 England U21: Three Lions into European Championship final after impressive win

Morgan Gibbs-White has scored once and created three goals in the tournament so far

Morgan Gibbs-White insists England “still have loads of work to do” after helping England Under-21s to their first European Championship final since 2009.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a looping header from Cole Palmer’s cross, having missed an earlier penalty.

Manchester City forward Palmer then tucked the ball in at the back post from an Emile Smith Rowe ball across the box to double the lead.

The excellent Palmer then exchanged passes with substitute Cameron Archer who made sure of the win as he smashed in England’s third.

The Young Lions, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, will play either Ukraine or Spain in Saturday’s final, as they look to win the competition for the first time since 1984.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said Gibbs-White.

“We’ve been working for the past two years just to get to this moment. It’s not an achievement yet, we still have loads of work to do.

“I feel like we have a good together team and the right team that can go all the way.”

England should have been ahead in the 17th minute after a hectic few seconds of play. Smith Rowe had a shot cleared off the line and then an effort turned onto the post just a few seconds later.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was then brought down by Karm Jaber for a penalty but Gibbs-White placed the spot kick well wide of the right-hand post.

Lee Carsley’s men continued to press and, after a dangerous ball by Palmer just evaded everyone, Gibbs-White’s header finally gave England a deserved lead just before the break.

Israel’s main threat came from set-pieces and Jaber fired well over when well placed in the box from a corner.

Their best chance of the match came when Dor Turgeman was played through on goal, but his shot was deflected wide for a corner, before Omri Gandelman flashed a shot wide from inside the area.

After Palmer doubled the lead, Israel thought they had pulled a goal back in the 85th minute but James Trafford, who is close to completing a £15m move to Burnley from Manchester City, kept out a close-range header.

England had already beaten Israel 2-0 in the group stage of the competition and substitute Archer made it one better with an emphatic late finish.

The win continues an excellent campaign for Carsley’s side, who have the chance to become European champions at this level for the first time in 39 years.

Gibbs-White takes chance to shine

Last summer there were many who thought that Nottingham Forest had overpaid for Gibbs-White. The midfielder left his boyhood club Wolves for a deal worth up to £42.5m but he has not looked back since.

The 23-year-old was crucial in helping Forest beat the drop from the Premier League last season.

He has racked up three assists and one goal in his four games in this tournament and had to overcome missing a penalty in the first half before giving his side a semi-final lead.

“These young players’ mentality is different to my generation,” England manager Carsley said. “Curtis (Jones) gives the ball away and just wants to get on it again, he doesn’t even think about it. Morgan is the same.

“It’s such a skill to have, that self-belief. The players know we believe in them, we want them to do well. It’s important that he keeps getting on it, he keeps creating chances.”

Gibbs-White has experienced success with the national team before as he was part of the U17 squad that won the World Cup in 2017 and scored in the final.

“A couple of players played in that who are playing in this team now,” he said.

“I feel confident. Obviously there’s always room to improve. My main role for the team is just to try and help the team as much as possible on and off the ball.

“I feel like assists have been a big part of my game this season and I’ve carried that into the tournament. It’s just about trying to get more goals now. Full focus is on Saturday and just the team.

“That’s the first time I’ve missed a penalty wide. I was really frustrated with myself but I knew another chance was going to come so I had to stay calm, stay composed and when my chance came I took it.

“I got us into the lead but the main thing is we got the win and we’re into the final.”

Line-ups

Israel U21

Formation 4-4-2

23 Zarfati

2Jaber21Lemkin5Cohen12Revivo

22Hajaj15Azulay6Gandelman20Layous

11Turgeman10Gloukh

23Zarfati2Jaber21LemkinBooked at 83mins5Cohen12Revivo22HajajSubstituted forKhalailiat 56’minutes15AzulaySubstituted forBiluat 75’minutes6GandelmanSubstituted forPradaat 89’minutes20LayousSubstituted forGiornoat 56’minutes11TurgemanBooked at 20minsSubstituted forAbu Rumiat 89’minutes10GloukhSubstitutes3Morgan4Blorian8Bar9Giorno13Khalaili14Bilu16Hofmeister17Prada18Keouf19Abu Rumi

England U21

Formation 4-4-2

1Trafford

14Garner5Harwood-Bellis4Colwill3Thomas

20Palmer21Gomes17Jones10Smith Rowe

7Gibbs-White11Gordon

1Trafford14Garner5Harwood-Bellis4ColwillBooked at 81mins3Thomas20Palmer21GomesSubstituted forSkippat 79’minutes17JonesSubstituted forDoyleat 88’minutes10Smith RoweSubstituted forElliottat 74’minutes7Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forMaduekeat 79’minutes11GordonSubstituted forArcherat 74’minutesSubstitutes6Skipp9Archer12Branthwaite13Griffiths15Cresswell18Doyle19Elliott22Rushworth23Madueke

Live Text

Match ends, Israel U21 0, England U21 3.

Second Half ends, Israel U21 0, England U21 3.

Foul by Noni Madueke (England U21).

Oscar Gloukh (Israel U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Gil Cohen.

Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Tommy Doyle (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oz Bilu (Israel U21).

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Gil Cohen.

Goal! Israel U21 0, England U21 3. Cameron Archer (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

Substitution, Israel U21. Aynao Prada replaces Omri Gandelman.

Substitution, Israel U21. Mohamad Abu Rumi replaces Dor Turgeman.

Substitution, England U21. Tommy Doyle replaces Curtis Jones.

Attempt blocked. Roy Revivo (Israel U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Roy Revivo (Israel U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Gloukh.

Foul by Cole Palmer (England U21).

Oz Bilu (Israel U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Oz Bilu.

James Trafford (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omri Gandelman (Israel U21).

