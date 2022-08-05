Gaza, 5 August 2022 – The Israeli air force attacked the Gaza Strip and the armed forces announced the start of the operation ‘Dawn Rising’ against the Islamic Jihad . A senior member of the Palestinian group of Islamic Jihad was killed. This is the military commander Tayseer al-Jabari which was the successor of Baha Abu al-Ata , commander of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern Strip, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, killed in November 2019 in an Israeli air raid. The local ministry of health also reported 23 injured e 4 dead including a 5-year-old girl.

According to local sources, an attack was launched against an apartment in Bourgeois Palestine , a ten-story office building, located in the very center of Gaza City, and a tall column of smoke rises on the roof. The air force then hit a target in Khan Yunes, in the southern Strip and an Islamic Jihad post was hit in the north, in Beit Kahya.

So, after the repeated threats from Islamic Jihad in recent days to carry out attacks against Israel, this is the answer. “The situation in southern Israel is tense. Us we are not looking for a conflict but we will not hesitate to defend our citizens if necessary “is today’s message from the defense minister Benny Gantz , directed to the leaders of Gaza. “To our enemies, especially the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, I want to say that time is up. This threat will be removed, one way or another.”

“The enemy has launched a war against our people,” said the Jihad islamica a Gaza , shortly after the start of the first Israeli air attacks. “We all must defend ourselves. We will not allow the enemy to continue his systematic attempts to strike at the armed resistance.”

The Israeli military then deployed additional Iron Dome batteries the anti-missile defense system, in the center of the country for fear of the launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Why Israel attacked

The escalation it was created on the border between Israel and Gaza four days ago following capture of Bassam a-Saadi , the head of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank. The military wing of his organization has decreed a state of maximum alert among the militiamen and has threatened attacks. Israel fears in particular anti-tank rocket attacks from Gaza against Israeli vehicles passing along the edge of the Strip and has closed several arteries and a section of the railway to traffic. Gantz also accused Hamas and Islamic Jihad of “holding hostage” the people of the Strip and of being the cause of their suffering, due to the prolonged closure of the crossings between Gaza and Israel. In an attempt to avoid an escalation, Egypt has mediated between Israel and the Islamic Jihad . A UN exponent, according to the media, also visited a-Saadi’s family to reassure her about the health conditions of her relative after the spread of news of an injury during her capture. Addressing the international community, especially those who have tried to calm the tensions, Gantz assured that “Israel behaves in a responsible and controlled manner”.