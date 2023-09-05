Home » ISU Inspects Preparations for 2023-2024 Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing
ISU Inspects Preparations for 2023-2024 Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing

The International Skating Union (ISU) recently conducted an inspection of the preparations for the upcoming 2023-2024 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing. Nick Tomets, the chairman of the ISU Speed Skating Technical Committee, and David Broley, the competition director, visited the Chinese capital to evaluate the progress made by the organizing committee.

During a work meeting, the ISU discussed the key aspects of the event preparation and outlined the methods for online sharing of event information. The organizing committee presented their plans for various areas, including organization, venue operation, sports exhibition, TV broadcast, media operations, transportation, security, marketing, medical services, and anti-doping measures.

Following the meeting, Tomets and Broley inspected the National Speed Skating Stadium, which will serve as the competition venue for the World Cup. They assessed various tasks related to the event and expressed their satisfaction with the progress made by the organizing committee.

The 2023-2024 ISU Speed Skating World Cup (second stop) is scheduled to take place from November 17th to 19th at the National Speed Skating Stadium. Over 400 participants, including athletes, referees, and international officials from more than 30 countries and regions, are expected to attend the event. Approximately 210 athletes will be competing for top honors.

The successful inspection by the ISU reflects the commitment of the organizing committee to host a world-class event. With the preparations well underway, fans and athletes alike can look forward to an exciting and memorable Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing next year.

(Tian Jie)

