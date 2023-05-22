ISU Inspects Preparations for the Finals of the World Figure Skating Grand Prix in Beijing-Sports-中工网

Original Title: ISU Inspects Preparations for the Finals of the World Figure Skating Grand Prix in Beijing

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 21 (Reporter Li Chunyu) From May 19 to 21, ISU Figure Skating Sports Manager Patricia Mayer and her team visited Beijing for the 2023-2024 ISU World Figure Skating Awards Preparations for the finals. The event will be held in Beijing from December 7th to 10th this year.

During the inspection, ISU officials explained the relevant documents such as the event sponsoring guide. The organizing committee of the event introduced the organization, competition organization, sports exhibition, venue operation, reception transportation, media operation, TV broadcast, marketing, ticket sales, medical services, anti-doping, registration and other preparatory work. In addition, the two sides also inspected the National Stadium and the official hotel of the competition.

Mayer recognized the preparations for the current stage of the event and the results of this investigation. She said: “Thank you for the hard work of the event organizing committee during the inspection, and look forward to coming to Beijing again in December and enjoying the experience in Beijing.” Competition.” The organizing committee of the event expressed its gratitude to the ISU officials for their advice and help during the investigation, and hoped to work together with the ISU to hold a wonderful event.

Since the finals of the 2023-2024 ISU World Figure Skating Grand Prix were determined to be held in Beijing in March this year, the Chinese Figure Skating Association, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports and other relevant departments have actively promoted the preparation of various events to create the “Double Olympic City”. Contribute to the new chapter of the international ice and snow competition.

The ISU World Figure Skating Grand Prix is ​​an international category A event hosted by the International Skating Federation. It consists of six sub-stations and one final. The competitions include men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs and ice skating. dance. The contestants in the finals are the top six players in each individual point in the first six sub-stations of the Grand Prix.