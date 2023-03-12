The Frenchman made self-criticism and acknowledged that the team does not now have the best sensations with the ball

The center-back highlighted the group’s ability to suffer but regretted that the matches are not being closed

Jules Kounde gave a positive assessment of the victory at San Mamés, but recognized that Barça is not going through its best moment. “I think it’s been more difficult for us with the ball lately and we don’t have the best feelings, but everyone does our job when we lose it,” he began by saying.

The Frenchman praised the team’s work when he loses the ball but acknowledged that a few weeks ago possession did not flow like it did on the best occasions.

In addition, he recalled, that the team is having a hard time scoring goals and that is why they end up suffering. “We are knowing how to suffer but it is difficult for us to close the games lately“, he pointed.

Kounde played a large part of the game this time as a central defender. With Araujo out, Xavi gave him the chance to form the center-back pairing with Christensen. The right side was occupied by Sergi Roberto. In the final stretch of the match, Kounde took up the right side and once again put in a great performance.