Home Sports “It costs us more with the ball lately”
Sports

“It costs us more with the ball lately”

by admin
“It costs us more with the ball lately”

03/13/2023 at 00:23

CET


The Frenchman made self-criticism and acknowledged that the team does not now have the best sensations with the ball

The center-back highlighted the group’s ability to suffer but regretted that the matches are not being closed

Jules Kounde gave a positive assessment of the victory at San Mamés, but recognized that Barça is not going through its best moment. “I think it’s been more difficult for us with the ball lately and we don’t have the best feelings, but everyone does our job when we lose it,” he began by saying.

The Frenchman praised the team’s work when he loses the ball but acknowledged that a few weeks ago possession did not flow like it did on the best occasions.

In addition, he recalled, that the team is having a hard time scoring goals and that is why they end up suffering. “We are knowing how to suffer but it is difficult for us to close the games lately“, he pointed.

Kounde played a large part of the game this time as a central defender. With Araujo out, Xavi gave him the chance to form the center-back pairing with Christensen. The right side was occupied by Sergi Roberto. In the final stretch of the match, Kounde took up the right side and once again put in a great performance.

See also  Sichuan media: After being eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers, the national football team may have no ball to play this year – yqqlm

You may also like

Spain: Barcelona wins in Bilbao, back to +9...

Two victories for eventing rider Siegl

Indian Wells 2023: Cameron Norrie beats Taro Daniel...

Juventus-Sampdoria: Rabiot-goal, hand ball. The Var validates: what...

Favorites take squash titles, Kolářová and Solnický celebrate

United Rentals Work United 500 highlights: William Byron...

Scheffler wins Players Championship – sport.ORF.at

Frédéric Antonetti (Strasbourg) after the draw in Marseille:...

Ren Ziwei, deputy to the National People’s Congress...

Marseille scuttled and conceded a draw against Strasbourg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy