It could be a gamble with life, Russell warns ahead of Silverstone protest. Hamilton is understanding

The protest of British environmental activists in Wimbledon, where they invaded the courts despite all security measures, is a warning for Sunday’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Silverstone. Racer George Russell claims that if someone decides to perform in a similar way, it can seriously endanger the riders, as well as the marshals and all the actors of the race. “I believe that everyone is free to express their opinion. But doing something like that on a live Formula 1 track is irresponsible and extremely dangerous not only for the protester. I would call it a gamble with life,” declared the British driver of the Mercedes team

