«It deserves 7, with Inter ahead in the league 9-10»- breaking latest news

Of Paul Tomaselli

Marotta at the «Milan Football week» of the Gazzetta: «Responsibilities must be shared with management and club. He recovered from a moment of negativity, but it was right for me to put pressure »

MILANO Beppe Marotta three days after the return of the derby with Milan and before Inter-Sassuolo, during the Milan Football week Gazzetta dello Sportpromotes Simone Inzaghi, for whom the quotations are rising in view of next year, with confirmation and possible extension of the contract: «To date, the final balance can only be positive: being in three competitions, two of which where we are protagonists gives you a rating of 7, if we had been further ahead in the league it would have been 9-10. The evaluation of the coach must become an evaluation of ourselves: when we have lost points with inferior teams, with all due respect, something has not worked and it is not fair to charge everything to the coach. Responsibilities must be shared with management and society. Inzaghi is doing well, he has recovered from that moment of negativity. At that moment it was right for me to put pressure because we are Inter and we must always be».

Very cautious in view of the return with Milan, Marotta also reveals a background on Leao: «I remember other great comebacks, so let’s be very careful. When the opponent lacks important players, there is a risk of having an advantage, but the strength of a team is as a whole. Leao close to Inter? Yes, I can tell. But then we made different choices. The words about the case are also significant Skriniar. «I would like to talk about it when the season is over. Surely it could have been resolved in a better way, but I want to talk about it later to protect the company. If he can recover for the final, the coach will decide. The value is not discussed but he hasn’t trained for two months, so he’s in difficulty on a competitive level. In any case, the coach will decide ». See also Expo Inox Mortara the revenge with Gallarate All you need is victory

Renewal section: Marotta confirms his confidence in that of Sticks expiring in 2024, while for Dzeko expiring in June a meeting between the parties is needed to accelerate. Lukaku, on the other hand, will return to Chelsea and from 1 to 10 the chances that the loan will be renewed are not very high for Marotta, but enough to think about another year in the Nerazzurri: «Let’s say 6» concludes the Inter manager. «The dream if we didn’t have spending limits? Haaland”.