It does not make sense. There are too many games. Where can you thin out…

Nicolò Melli, captain of Olimpia Milano, opened the debate on the LBA Finals in the best of the seven games that led to Gianni Petrucci’s position today.

Here is Nicolò Melli’s comment: «It makes no sense. There are too many games. Where can it be thinned out… It also affects the show, because physically the quality has dropped. We are the only European championship to go to 7, for me the classic 5 series is perfect. A mix of quantity and quality”. The one shown only occasionally by Olimpia, from which much more was expected in the Euroleague: “This season has taught us above all not to take anything for granted. You can make all the speeches in the summer, then just an injury and defeats in a row and those speeches have no value. We have to learn from this.”

