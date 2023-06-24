It had balls, but we need to be more efficient, Vitík said after England. Now the Lions must not lose to Germany

Batumi (from our reporter) – Win at least a draw. With this goal, the Lions will go into the second match at the EURO. If they had lost against the Germans on Sunday evening, the last duel in the group with Israel would have already meant farewell to the tournament. On the other hand, a draw or a win in the game with Germany would keep them in the game for advancing to the quarterfinals. “I believe in our team, it already had balls against England,” Vitík said at the end of Thursday evening in Batumi.

He played a great first half with his teammates: courage, high tackling and chances. But the Czech bachelors did not use even one. “It was clear that the English did not like our emphasis and combativeness at all. This resulted in chances that we unfortunately did not convert,” noted Vitík.

“The quality of the Englishmen decided. When they get two or three opportunities, they can score a goal from it,” described goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš, who belongs to Liverpool and last season was a guest at Stockport, a team from the fourth English league.

The Czechs may be disappointed by the harmless finish and defeat, but they can be inspired by a promising first half ahead of the battle for everything with Germany. “I don’t think a blanket should fall on us. It should give us confidence that we can play it easy with the favorite,” explained Vitík. “However, we have to be more efficient in the end and better intercept opponents defensively.”

Vitík et al. Germany’s unexpected draw with Israel (1:1) can record. The Germans threw away two penalties in Kutaisi and made a hero out of Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. In addition, they missed a long power play after Eden Karzev was sent off at the end of the first half.

“Of course, maybe even this result will help us,” admitted Vitík. “It will only be about us, nothing is lost.”

