“It’s a huge shame. We were reaching for points and we don’t have any. It hurts all the more because we were reaching for them for fifty minutes,” Novotný told reporters. The 39-year-old world champion from 2010 placed himself in the center of Motor’s first attack among other matadors Milan Gulash and Tomáš Čachotský. He closed the gap in the absence of South Bohemia’s most productive player, Lukáš Pech, who was ill. In addition, coach David Čermák does not have other centers Lukáš Vopelka and Adam Raška at his disposal.

“David Čermák called me that there was a possibility for me to start. I was away for work, I came back late in the evening, this morning it was decided that Pecháček was out, so I jumped in,” said Novotný, who spent the morning with the team ice skating.

Photo: Václav Pancer, CTK From left Jiří Novotný from Budějovice, Milan Gulaš from České Budějovice, Zdeněk Doležal from České Budějovice and Stuart Percy from České Budějovice.Photo : Václav Pancer, CTK

In October 2021, he allowed himself to be tempted to help out, after previously announcing the end of his professional career in July. He enjoyed his return to Motor after 19 years and ended up staying until the end of the season. He has no idea yet if he will play any more matches now. “I don’t know if I will continue. I don’t want to overtake. We know that Pecháček was absent due to illness, which is a big weakness,” declared Novotný.

“I didn’t expect to play in the extra league at all. During the season, I didn’t even make it to the Regional League for Samson, only at the beginning of the season, I have some work responsibilities as a sports manager, and I don’t always get to the winter, basically I don’t know where my head is at.” said Novotny.

He was on the ice with his team at the goal, which forward Jan Šír decided at 58:51 to defeat 3:4. “Štenclík (Jan Štencel) was giving it to me, I didn’t even get to the puck, because a defender reached into it, a shot from behind the blue line followed, I think a shot from our fullback, somehow it flew by. But Steep (Jan Strmeň) kept us the whole game, ” noted Novotný.

On face-offs, Novotný won 14 of 27 attempts and after the break showed that his strong discipline still works. “There was something there, but we know that Liberec has long been excellent at throw-ins. I still lack timing, I’ve been on the ice three or four times in the last few months,” he stated.

Motor, which is losing a point for the preliminary round of the playoffs, has only matches in Karlovy Vary, at home with Kladno and in Pilsen. His competitors in the fight for the knockout stage and escape from the play-off have a good match.