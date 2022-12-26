Original title: Tomorrow will play against the Dalianers (quote)

Whether the Jinmen Tigers can play is doubtful (topic)

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Gu Ying) According to the new schedule given by the Chinese Football Association, from tomorrow afternoon to evening, the Chinese Super League will complete the 33rd round of the season, which is the penultimate round. In this round of competition, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers should face the Dalianers at the “third-party venue” Haikou Mission Hills Training Base Stadium. As of last night, the Jinmen Tigers are still staying in Wuhan. Judging from the current situation, it is still difficult for them to play normally in this round.

After the match against the Wuhan Changjiang Team on December 14, the first group of members of the Jinmen Tigers to have health problems had fever and other symptoms the next day. It has been more than 10 days so far, but even the players who first showed symptoms, After gradually recovering, only slight recovery training can be carried out at present, and the body is not capable of increasing the intensity of training. In addition, most of the members of the team suffered health problems one after another, and the recovery progress of the whole team is not the same. As for the spread, take domestic players as an example. As of yesterday, only one member of the Jinmen Tigers has been in good health.

Short-term high-intensity exercise after recovery may lead to myocarditis and other diseases. It has been the consensus of the outside world recently. Competition is also understandable. In order to appease the emotions of the players and dispel everyone’s worries, the head coach Yu Genwei said the most in the team recently is “take a good rest and recuperate with peace of mind”. The coaching staff and medical team are also following up everyone Resume progress.

On December 31, there is still the 34th round of the “Grand Finale” round of the Chinese Super League. The Jinmen Tigers will compete with the Wuhan Three Towns team, which is aiming to win this season, at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium. If you don’t participate in tomorrow’s game and continue to rest and adjust, the Jinmen Tigers may still have a certain possibility of playing in the final round of the game, but even if you can barely participate, the details of personnel, lineup, and style of play cannot be overstated Pursue, everything can only be done as best as possible.