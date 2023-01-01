[Netease Sports News on the 30th]Brazil’s Albert Einstein Hospital issued an obituary, and the football king Pele died of illness due to invalid treatment. Bailey was born on October 23, 1940, and his life journey was fixed at the age of 82.

Pele in the player era is recognized as the first ball king in the history of football. At the club, Pele had a long spell with Santos, scoring 643 goals in 659 appearances. At the end of his career, Pele played for the New York Cosmos in the United States, where he scored 66 goals in 107 games. In Santos, Pele won 6 Brazilian championships, 2 Libertadores champions, and 2 Intercontinental Cups.

In the national team, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 appearances. Pele participated in the World Cup five times and led his team to become World Cup champions three times in 1958, 1962 and 1970. The Brazil team that won the 1970 World Cup is considered one of the best ever.

Bailey’s health has deteriorated dramatically in recent years. In December 2017, Pele was in a wheelchair while participating in the draw for the 2018 World Cup. In 2019, Bailey underwent surgery for kidney stones. In September 2021, Bailey underwent colon tumor surgery. Bailey’s recovery after surgery has not been ideal, and he was admitted to the hospital again in November this year for treatment. Due to the deterioration of his condition and the ineffectiveness of medical treatment, Bailey finally passed away today.

In the history of football, Pele and Maradona are recognized as the first two generations of football kings. Two years ago, Maradona drove west. Today, Bailey went to heaven again. This is a huge loss and regret for world football and fans all over the world.