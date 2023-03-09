The last time Milan reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League 11 years ago: Yes champion of Italy outgoing as today and as today had passed one English in the round of 16, Arsenal. The journey of the team led by Allegri stopped in the quarterfinals against the Barcelona of Messi, too much stronger than Walnut e companions. Not even in the championship the Rossoneri managed to repeat their success: at the time the Juventus domain that would last 9 years. That was the moment he stopped there grandeur based on a model inaugurated by the then president Berlusconi. Today’s quarterfinals probably inaugurate another model.

Already because in the 80s the former prime minister built what may have been the best team in the history of football based on a very simple principle, which paraphrasing a meme of today can be summarized in “I want the best, I pay a lot of money, I buy them all, bye”. Of course, then there is the indisputable skill of assembling functional samples to an idea and not stickers, but also the possibility of satisfying the whim of taking the first and second place in the classification of the Golden Ball for example. As The priest e Savicevic in 1992. But models that are based on the vast availability of something expose themselves to the risk of someone arriving has more availability, and so it was. Today that model inaugurated by Berlusconi is still applied, you see Chelsea and especially Psg: perhaps it has the counterpart right in the new Milan driven by Pegs.

If PSG for the umpteenth time sadly comes out from the only competition that interests and Chelsea is in mid-table in Premier (playing terribly) despite six hundred million euros disbursed between summer and winter, then that style of football can be questioned. And the evaluation criteria that apply to football can be called into question: in different eras (and even today, to tell the truth, some do) the Milan season, which had several setbacks, is now irreparably far from the top of the standings in A league and saw several players perform less than expected, she would have been judged bankruptcy. Is it really so?

No, regardless of reached quarterfinals which are still a good achievement. Because today, especially in Serie A, it’s impossible not to put la at the centre sustainability: it has been said that the Rossoneri made a mistake campagna acquisitionsbut if two months ago the common opinion was to put a cross on all new arrivals at Milanello, today the situation has already changed with Thiaw which turned out to be an absolute buy nailed itprobably a grande deal. And if in the Berlusconi era it would not have been possible to grant a second chance a De Ketalaeretoday it is possible. It’s possible because it doesn’t exist the obsession to win by force, why take the samples established for Serie A is mere utopia and why it is much more profitable to invest in young profiles e futuristic rather than fainting for the usually very high wages of the only accessible targets for Italian clubs, that is ex top player in a waning phase in search of the last engagements. Different the case of Ibra that at 40, if he doesn’t play, he can handle an entire locker room, but there’s one of Ibra.

And so today there is one qualification in the Champions League to be secured and a quarterfinal of that event that Milan dominated for years yet to play (and if they eliminated the Tottenham it is clear to everyone that the Rossoneri are tough) to take stock of the season. But in any case looking at the future at home And positive: in the door there is Maignanwho if he is not the best goalkeeper in the world we are close, three strong central defenders and not advanced in age like Tomori, Rabbit and Thiaw, there is Theo that after the efforts of a season with the middle world championships is a guarantee, Tone them e Bennacer… in short, even if he were to go away Lion the basis for building, with Pioli or with a different idea from those of the coach who in any case brought the Scudetto back first and Milan among the top eight in Europe then, is Great.

To build with patience and with theintelligence and the capacity thus far shown by Maldinibecause the possibility of taking the Savicevics and the Papins of the past no longer exists, and moreover football says that it wins the Napoli fishing a Korean it’s a 21 enne Georgianwhich could win theArsenal of Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard and not the City or above all the 600 million Chelsea and that the PSG which spends 630 million in salaries a year does not go beyond the round of 16. From Milan to Milan therefore: the first and magnificent example of glitz and who knows, maybe even the first example of sustainability.