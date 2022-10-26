Seminars, events, conventions, conferences, political posters on the ‘business‘ of women in Italy they are wasted. Yet, we are still forced to deal with wage disparities, an almost non-existent sharing in the cultural system, a welfare that is not at all capable of responding to the needs of a constantly changing society and a legitimation of female leadership still perceived as a goal to be achieved, a challenge to be won. We must tell the truth: the situation continues to be complex and, although the goal is just a few meters away, it seems that the last effort is incredibly unbearable.

In an interesting text full of ideas that, in one way or another, affect everyone and everyone, Alessandra Minello wisely tells us all this, starting from a strategic and provocative assumption: “It is not a country for mothers“. With this title, Minello clearly punctuates the condition of women in the beautiful country, saying in no uncertain terms that we are still on the high seas, despite some timid but useful steps forward. And it’s not so much just a matter of being better than we are, but rather trying to make sure that the mechanism doesn’t get stuck. Why, let’s face it once and for all, without full recognition of rights of women, without giving them the opportunity to work and have a family, the company will soon go into crisis. To understand something more, we interviewed the author.

Collapse of the birth rate in Italy: in your book you highlight problems of a cultural nature and structural dynamics. How do you save yourself?

“We are saved, in fact, by acting simultaneously on structure and culture. The first concerns the shortcomings and accessibility to childcare services, rethinking maternity and paternity leave on an equal basis, but also investing in the precariousness that marks the careers of men and women for too long. The second concerns the change of pace in terms of gender equality, so that the tasks of care are more equally divided among couples. It is clear that this is a spiral in which it is not possible to act only on one part while leaving out the other, just as it is not possible that a change of structure, for example, does not change the culture as well. Let’s take an example above all: equal leave. A structural change in the transition from a five-month maternity leave and a ten-day paternity leave, as they are today, to an equal and compulsory five-month leave for both parents, just as Spain and Finland recently taught us, encourages not only a more equal distribution of care work, but also a more equal approach to the world of work in which hiring a woman will not bring with it the specter of motherhood “.

When he talks about the myth of motherhood he tells an evidence that, in fact, could shatter in the presence of the very young and the very young. A revolution already underway or a regression?

“I am confident about the generational change, but not so much that I think the myth of motherhood is shattered. The younger generations are certainly more equal and broad-minded than the previous ones in many areas, but they have grown up with very traditional examples of care, in which it is mothers who are the almost exclusive custodians of care, who give up careers more than fathers. , to be subjected to still very marked gender models and stereotypes. In recent years, then, the complexity of society has somehow amplified the pressures to perfection suffered by women when they become mothers, but also by non-mothers, on these issues. What I hope is that there is still greater awareness, a greater possibility of facing motherhood while also looking at its less fairy-tale sides, of sharing experiences and different ways of being parents “.

Women and professional fulfillment: what are the discriminations to be undermined and on which institutions must immediately work?

“The world of work is not yet thought for the presence of women: career advancements, leadership models, productivity are marked in a way that benefits men, because they are created in their image and likeness. I have already mentioned the need to reduce the disadvantage that women derive from motherhood, through the balance of leave, and the increase in the percentage of wages guaranteed in the event of parental leave, but these are not the only actions to be taken. Wage equality is clearly an objective, for which steps have been taken and which do not see us very disadvantaged compared to what happens abroad, but certainly an important issue when discrimination is expressed through differences related to different career prospects. Just as we have a myth of motherhood that pushes women towards care, we also have a myth of male work, but also of paternity as corresponding to the sustenance of family economic life such that male careers, especially fathers, are faster and faster. satisfying. All these mechanisms, together with paternalism and, obviously, the real forms of violence, must be questioned ”.

Does talking about women mean talking about mothers and vice versa?

“Clearly not. I deal with motherhood, or rather with fertility and parenthood, starting from the demographic perspective, but it is clear that the female universe is much broader. Not only because there are many non-mothers, and more and more growing – just think that in the generation of those born in the 70s a quarter are not mothers – but also because some women do not want to be mothers, and others cannot be. Those who do not want children, the women for whom personal fulfillment does not pass through motherhood are the ones childfree, a still small group in Italy – 2% of the population aged 18-49, according to Istat estimates – but which carries an important identity issue. Non-mothers are not by choice a less homogeneous group, they have very different individual stories and life paths, they also clash with the limits of Italian law. Although you think that the theme of motherhood still deserves to be explored in depth, and indeed, that a process of redefining many issues related to motherhood is carried out, I also hope that the woman-mother equation becomes increasingly faded, in the face of identity more complex and multiple women “.