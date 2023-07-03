It is not enough to take Giuntoli to replicate the Naples model. Tell that to Juventus

How much approximation, due to incompetence of the subject, in the pseudo-managerial analyzes of sports phenomena. In the last few hours, the claim has been circulating insistently on social media and in the media: “With Giuntoli, Juve wants to replicate the Napoli model”. The former sporting director of the Italian champion club is not enough to reproduce a successful business model (that is not based only on sports results).

First, because differentiation is the essence of strategy, the primary source of competitive advantage. Money is made not only by doing an important business, but by being able to differentiate yourself from your competitors and, in doing so, by serving your core customers in a better and more profitable way. The clearer this differentiation, the greater the benefit.

Giuntoli and the Scudetto of Napoli: his is a human triumph rather than the work of a guru among unearthed talents, few losses and some mistakes

The differentiation of the Napoli model lies in the ability to guarantee the continuity of economic and sporting results with an atypical (and, for this reason, innovative) type of entrepreneurial management for the world of football, suitable for a given socio-economic context (little winning and less demanding, average per capita income significantly lower than that of the centre-north), of a family (and not family) nature which is based on three pillars:

absolute prominence in the organizational design of marketing (which, as I explained in the book At school at De Laurentiis, it’s not just t-shirts and gadgets); a streamlined, hybrid, liquid organizational structure (no more than 10 synthesis points and functions, such as the legal area, outsourced) capable not only of adapting and successfully transforming itself in the face of the new challenges of the competition, but also to anticipate them and to generate continuous changes and innovations within the football market. an affective and ethical control of the accounts that has allowed him to win the scudetto of financial statements for over 15 years as a result of the unemotional and never presumptuous management of the numbers (very rare in the world of typical Italian family entrepreneurship).

However, these elements are a consequence of the legitimacy of a corporate leadership, that of Aurelio De Laurentiis, absolutely unprecedented compared to the traditional dynastic-industrial model. An entrepreneur, let us remember, who does not appear in the ranking of Forbes of the top 65 rich in the country: a capitalist but not a tycoon, not one of those who could even afford to systematically recapitalize the losses resulting from inefficient management.

And, in this regard, perhaps it could be enlightening to dwell on the fact that of the top 65 rich Italians, only 6 (9%) are still in the football business: Agnelli-Elkann with Juventus, the Berlusconi with Monza, Renzo Rosso with Vicenza, the Percassis with Atalanta, Iervolino della Salernitana and the Squinzis with Sassuolo.

Therefore, even if differentiation represents the soul of a repeatable model (see the Bari case), it always requires the support of a rigorously focused organization. Strong differentiations create the most lasting profits when a company transmits them to all front-line personnel (in this case coaching staff and players) in the form of clear, socially responsible and non-negotiable principles (for example that ‘contracts respect each other”).

Vincenzo D’Amico was my idol

In fact, we must not forget that, in most cases of companies that want to recover high performance, replicating (better to say copying) is really the last thing to do. Experience shows that the vast majority of truly successful companies do not reinvent themselves through periodic strategies that alternate moments of “frantic” activity with moments of rejection of everything that has been previously developed. Rather, what they do is continue to build based rigorously on their own basic differentiation and capitalizing on the inevitable mistakes (see the Bari case again).

You can find high-performing companies like these in almost every industry. But the stark truth on the hottest markets (and we recall that professional football in Italy accumulates around 1.2 billion euros in losses) is as follows: in the long run, a company’s strategic differentiation and its execution capacity count for its performance much more (at least four times as much) than the sector of which it belongs. Every industry has leaders and pursuers and usually the leaders are the ones who present a higher degree of differentiation.

The accounts at Juventus have not been adjusted either with Higuain’s goals or with Sarri’s good game and the company’s high performance will hardly be obtained only with Giuntoli’s transfer market. Perhaps it would be better if Juventus tried to buy Aurelio De Laurentiis directly.

