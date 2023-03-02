LInstitute of Youth and Popular Education made public, Thursday, March 3, a national barometer of sports practices for the year 2022the results of which are encouraging.

While the French, especially young people, see their health and well-being threatened by a sedentary lifestyle and the omnipresence of screens, sports practice is progressing markedly: by 6 points among those over 15 between 2018 and 2022, 60% of the proportion of French people declaring that they regularly practice a sport. In view of the year 2024, which will make physical activity and sport the great national cause, this is a very encouraging step.

This great momentum is also fueled by the brilliant results of our French teams and our athletes, recent and future major sporting events in France, with, starting this fall, the Rugby World Cup and then the Olympic and Paralympic Games. of 2024, as well as a renewed enthusiasm for many sports after two years of pandemic.

Progress of sports democracy

These positive elements have unfortunately been partly overshadowed in recent months by a succession of crises in the governance of French sport, of various natures and of varying intensities. Whether they are the result of unacceptable managerial practices or inappropriate behavior, breaches of ethics, shortcomings in the fight against all forms of violence or even a lack of democratic ropes, they all say the need to support concrete and definitive changes to strengthen the institutions of French sport.

These crises must not make us forget that many federations are doing well and are doing well, that every day millions of volunteers, leaders and managers in the field contribute to the richness and vitality of our sports movement, and that sport is the first sector in commitment in our country, for the benefit of practitioners in all territories.

Nor should these crises mask the undeniable progress of sports democracy, driven in particular by the law of March 2, 2022, the first anniversary of which we are celebrating today.

This text allows significant progress, in particular by establishing the vote of the clubs for the elective general assemblies as well as parity in the governing bodies, national and regional, by promoting democratic openness and renewal and by strengthening the obligations in terms of preventing and combating violence in sport. In this regard, I salute the in-depth work undertaken by the sports federations, with the support of the State, to set up this renovated framework.

