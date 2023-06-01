It is reported on the Internet that Song Kai, Director of Sports of Liaoning Province, will be the head of the Football Association in charge of football reform_Reform_Chinese Football Association_Soccer

Original title: According to the Internet, Song Kai, Director of Sports in Liaoning Province, will be the head of the Football Association in charge of football reform.

Beijing time on June 1, according to several media sources, Song Kai, director of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau, will be the head of the Chinese Football Association and be responsible for football reform.

related news:Media person: Song Kai will go to the Football Association as soon as this week to take office, and his current status is the deputy head of the preparation team

According to the social media of the sports blogger “Where does the director lie_basketball” said: Song Kai, the head of Liaoning sports, will be transferred to the Chinese Football Association to be in charge of football reform.

Ran Xiongfei, a well-known sports media person, also revealed that Song Kai, the director of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau, will soon be transferred to the Chinese Football Association. , in the version of the head of the Football Association that has been circulated more recently, this version is the most credible and reliable! The promotion of the two men is also in line with the general practice of the General Administration of Sports, which takes the Olympic Games as the cycle and rewards meritorious service. During Song Kai’s tenure, the Liaoning men’s basketball team won three CBA championships, which is also in line with the country’s next step to vigorously develop the three major balls. ! I hope that the combination of Song and Zhang can really promote the reform of Chinese football.

According to data, Song Kai was born in 1965 and currently serves as the director of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau and secretary of the party group. Song Kai served as a teacher in the Department of Physical Education of Liaoning University from 1988 to 1992, studied in the Graduate Department of Beijing Sport University from 1992 to 1995, and then successively served as the deputy director of the Department of Physical Education of Liaoning University, member of the party group, deputy director of Shenyang Sports Committee, Deputy director, deputy secretary of the party group and other positions. In April 2018, Song Kai began to serve as the director and party secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau.

