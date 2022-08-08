Original title: It is revealed that Jiang Guangtai may bid farewell to the Guangzhou team to find another home and the problem of arrears of wages has not been solved

After welcoming back two former internationals Zhang Xiuwei and Li Xuepeng, in the first game of the second stage, the Guangzhou team did not score points. They lost 0-2 to the Cangzhou Lions.

In this game, the Guangzhou team lacked several international players recruited by the national football team: Jiang Guangtai and Wu Shaocong, the main players in the back line, were both absent, and three U19 teenagers were also absent due to the visit of the national youth team. At present, Jiang Guangtai and Wu Shaocong have ended their isolation in Haikou, but it is reported that Jiang Guangtai is likely to choose other teams in this transfer window.

Before the start of the league this year, Jiang Guangtai applied for arbitration, but finally chose to stay in the Guangzhou team. However, the problem of arrears of wages has not been resolved, and, judging from the current situation, there is no way for the Guangzhou team to solve it in the short term. In this case, Jiang Guangtai, who has received invitations from several clubs, may have new options in the second transfer window opened in August.

From the current point of view, there are not many Chinese Super League clubs capable of introducing Jiang Guangtai. There were rumors that Taishan might exchange Jiang Guangtai with other players, but it is not very credible at present; in addition, Sanzhen and Haigang also introduced Jiang Guangtai. Strength, at the beginning of the season, there were rumors that Haigang wanted to take Jiang Guangtai, but Haigang had already signed Zhang Linpeng, plus Li Ang, He Guan and others, they actually did not lack central defenders, of course, if Jiang Guangtai was a free agent, they would Should be interested.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: