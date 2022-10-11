Original title: It was revealed that Li Tie contacted Li Tie during the second turn of the FA Cup, if Lecco misses, he will definitely leave

On October 9th, in the 22nd round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus match was launched between Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Haigang. In the first half, Lu Wenjun scored twice, and Cheng Changcheng, who came off the bench, scored one point. In the second half, Paulini Ao and Li Shenglong made contributions successively, and finally Shanghai Haigang defeated Changchun Yatai 4-1 away.

After the 0-1 loss at home to Beijing Guoan, the crisis of confidence in coach Lecco once again reached a peak. Despite the absence of Wu Lei, the Haigang team, who made great signings during the second transfer, showed the The content of the game is really unsatisfactory. Fortunately, the away game with Yatai team, Vargas and Lu Wenjun’s play temporarily saved his coaching position.

After the end of the first stage of the Chinese Super League, in the face of the outside world‘s doubts about the coach Lecco, the Harbour Club once hoped to use the reinforcement of the summer window to make up for the lack of the coach’s level. Good communication and willing to listen to some suggestions. Secondly, affected by various aspects such as the epidemic and the international situation, it is true that the seaport cannot find a more suitable foreign teacher in a short period of time.

However, Lecco’s shortcomings are obvious, lack of command ability on the spot, single formation on the field, and these problems have not been solved since the beginning of the league. During the second transfer, Haigang did start to contact the coach of the national brand, but the trip failed in the end, which also confirmed the previous rumors that the Haigang Club had contacted Li Tie.

At present, the Haigang team has basically withdrawn from the competition for the Chinese Super League championship this season, and the club's goal has shifted to competing for the FA Cup championship. Although Wu Lei needs to be injured for a month, it should not hinder the competition in the FA Cup. If the team makes another mistake in the FA Cup, I believe that the Harbour team is likely to end the cooperation with Lecco at the end of the season.

