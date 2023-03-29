Original title: It is revealed that Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona. The salary depends on the team’s financial situation

On March 29, Beijing time, according to reporter Romero, Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona.

Romero revealed in the live broadcast: “Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona. The salary level depends on the specific financial situation of Barcelona. Messi saw the scene where the fans shouted his name during the King’s League. Those who did not support Messi’s return before Barça executives now think that his return will help financially.”

Messi’s contract with Paris will expire this summer. Radio Catalan and The Athletic have previously reported that Messi is willing to return to Barcelona.

