Home Sports It is revealed that Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona. The salary depends on the financial situation of the team – yqqlm
Sports

It is revealed that Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona. The salary depends on the financial situation of the team – yqqlm

by admin
It is revealed that Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona. The salary depends on the financial situation of the team – yqqlm
2023-03-29 07:34

Source: European Football Exchange

Original title: It is revealed that Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona. The salary depends on the team’s financial situation

On March 29, Beijing time, according to reporter Romero, Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona.

Romero revealed in the live broadcast: “Messi is willing to cut his salary and return to Barcelona. The salary level depends on the specific financial situation of Barcelona. Messi saw the scene where the fans shouted his name during the King’s League. Those who did not support Messi’s return before Barça executives now think that his return will help financially.”

Messi’s contract with Paris will expire this summer. Radio Catalan and The Athletic have previously reported that Messi is willing to return to Barcelona.

(Editor: Zhong Kui)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Quaranta takes over Di Blasio at the helm of the Viscontea Vistarino, Sconfietti remains

You may also like

Football: Fiorentina back to work, then it will...

Ukraine fencer Olga Charlan on Russia and the...

Spalletti good. Conte argues after two years»- breaking...

In beating Curacao: Messi scores 100th goal for...

Lionel Messi makes history with 100th goal for...

0:3 after just 17 minutes: TSV 1860 goes...

‘The circle of celebrities’, ‘Planeta Calleja’ and ‘Días...

Has missed 20 games! Cole: Wiggins is still...

3-0 win against Israel: The five most striking...

Washington Wizards dominate Boston Celtics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy