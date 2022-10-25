Original title: It is revealed that Ten Hag will have a showdown with Ronaldo to negotiate a chance to play before the CR7 World Cup

Manchester United boss Ten Hag is preparing to hold talks with Ronaldo on Tuesday, with a view to getting him back on the pitch for the remainder of the Premier League season, according to the British media “Mirror”.

So far this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has not had many playing opportunities with the Red Devils, but the Manchester United boss is considering giving Ronaldo a chance to make up for his mistakes in the Europa League home game against Tiraspol Sheriff on Thursday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for three days and one game as a punishment for leaving the field without authorization in the match between Manchester United and Tottenham, and the Portuguese missed the squad against Chelsea. But Ten Hag hopes to get Ronaldo back into United’s first team, and the two are ready to sit down for a showdown over Ronaldo’s future.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Ronaldo’s punishment will only last until the weekend against Chelsea, insisting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still in his future. But sources within the club believe the Portuguese will leave the Red Devils when the January transfer window opens, as his contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.

