Home Sports It is revealed that the Bucks and Jazz are brewing a big deal: the Lakers’ favorite may be robbed around Clarkson_1_NBA_Clarkson
Sports

It is revealed that the Bucks and Jazz are brewing a big deal: the Lakers’ favorite may be robbed around Clarkson_1_NBA_Clarkson

by admin
It is revealed that the Bucks and Jazz are brewing a big deal: the Lakers’ favorite may be robbed around Clarkson_1_NBA_Clarkson

Original title: It is revealed that the Bucks and the Jazz are brewing a big deal: the Lakers’ favorite around Clarkson may be robbed

On September 7, Beijing time, according to “NBATradeReport”, a deal for Clarkson is brewing between the Bucks and the Jazz, and the Lakers’ favorite may be robbed.

The Jazz and Bucks are reportedly discussing a trade to send Clarkson to the Bucks. The reason the Bucks brought in Clarkson is that they are very motivated to bring him in as a key backup to continue the championship.

Previously, after the Jazz sent Mitchell away, the supermarket opened and the clearance mode was opened. The main rotations Clarkson, Bo Young and Conley were all put on the shelves, and the Lakers also coveted these three, especially Clarkson.

It is not surprising that the Bucks are interested in Clarkson, the former best sixth man is called a bench bandit. According to statistics, since 2020, he has averaged 16.8 points per game off the bench, becoming the player with the most points per game in the NBA during this period.

If the Bucks can get Clarkson, Antetokounmpo will also get a strong helper for the championship, and the competition in the East will naturally be more intense. And joining the Bucks, Clarkson also has a chance to win the championship, and playing with Antetokounmpo is probably what he hopes.

The Lakers are now wielding two first-round picks and want to be white wolves with empty gloves, but Westbrook’s contract has become a heavy burden. It is not easy to grab people.Return to Sohu, see more

You may also like

UEFA Champions League – Dias scores Alisson to...

Misano, Ducati super with Bagnaia: fourth victory in...

Photo: U.S. Open Khachanov 5 sets to advance...

Champions, Spalletti: “Naples, nothing is impossible”

European U18, for Asia and Linda ninth place...

Ferdinand:Last month Tuchel was still talking about a...

Simeone, first goal in the Champions League: “I...

Dalot:Pioli made me a better player Ibrahimovic has...

Logiman Broni, the first outing is an injection...

Rome Europa League first-round list: Abraham and other...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy