Original title: It is revealed that the Bucks and the Jazz are brewing a big deal: the Lakers’ favorite around Clarkson may be robbed

On September 7, Beijing time, according to “NBATradeReport”, a deal for Clarkson is brewing between the Bucks and the Jazz, and the Lakers’ favorite may be robbed.

The Jazz and Bucks are reportedly discussing a trade to send Clarkson to the Bucks. The reason the Bucks brought in Clarkson is that they are very motivated to bring him in as a key backup to continue the championship.

Previously, after the Jazz sent Mitchell away, the supermarket opened and the clearance mode was opened. The main rotations Clarkson, Bo Young and Conley were all put on the shelves, and the Lakers also coveted these three, especially Clarkson. It is not surprising that the Bucks are interested in Clarkson, the former best sixth man is called a bench bandit. According to statistics, since 2020, he has averaged 16.8 points per game off the bench, becoming the player with the most points per game in the NBA during this period. If the Bucks can get Clarkson, Antetokounmpo will also get a strong helper for the championship, and the competition in the East will naturally be more intense. And joining the Bucks, Clarkson also has a chance to win the championship, and playing with Antetokounmpo is probably what he hopes. The Lakers are now wielding two first-round picks and want to be white wolves with empty gloves, but Westbrook's contract has become a heavy burden. It is not easy to grab people.