Original title: It is revealed that the German Football Association has no intention to fire Flick, but the European Cup will be a big test

Beijing time on December 2, according to foreign media “The Athletic”, although the German team was eliminated in the group stage, the German Football Association did not intend to fire coach Flick. In the European Cup held in Germany two years later, Flick Leake must make a change, otherwise he will not lead the team to the 2026 World Cup.

The foreign media “The Athletic” commented on the German team, saying that the German team was once again eliminated in the group stage, and the results of the 2018 World Cup were also the same. The German team had highlights and poor performances in the three group matches. Mixed results, one win (vs. Costa Rica), one draw (vs. Spain) and one loss (vs. Japan).

The defeat in the opener against Japan could have been avoided, and it was the loss of this game that finally cost the German team the chance to qualify. Their lack of concentration in the game was also obvious in the game against Costa Rica. Reflected, and the Costa Rica team is considered to be one of the poorer teams in this World Cup.

Out of the group, what lesson did the German team learn? The German team urgently needs to strengthen their defense and be able to manage the game better, because since the European Cup in 2016, the German team has conceded a goal in every game in every major competition and has fallen behind every game, although Mu Ciara is getting closer to superstar status, but a single-point offense can’t make up for the lack of defense.

“The Athletic” also revealed that the German Football Association has no intention of dismissing coach Flick at present. In the European Cup held in Germany two years later, Flick still has a chance to prove himself, but if he still wants to lead the team to participate in the 2026 In the World Cup, you must do better in the European Cup.

However, the German fans don't think so. They think that the German team should make changes and should be updated. In the post-match interview, Flick was also asked whether he would take the blame and resign. The German coach replied: "We will solve this problem soon. It is difficult to answer the answer in the first place after the game, but we will see the result soon. It is our own mistake that we are out. Spain cannot be blamed (losing), we have to reflect By itself, we had enough chances to qualify, first against Japan and then Spain, so the disappointment right now is huge." (DD)

