Original title: It is revealed that the Guangzhou team has not yet started training

Sohu Sports News, Beijing time on March 15th, according to media person Li Pingkang, the Guangzhou team is about to announce its disbandment.

Media person Li Pingkang wrote on his personal social media: The Guangzhou team, the eight-time champion of the Chinese Super League, has not yet started training, nor has it discussed wages and other access-related matters with the players. It is understood that the senior management of the group has stated that the countdown to the disbandment of the most successful club in Chinese football history!

Before that, media person Li Xuan once said: A Chinese Super League team planned to officially announce its disbandment today, let us see if it will happen in the end.

On March 13th, Beijing time, the Chinese Football Association announced the list of the first batch of clubs that have completed debt settlement. A total of 42 clubs from the third-level professional league were on the list, including 15 Chinese Super League clubs, 11 Chinese League One clubs and 16 Chinese Second League clubs. club. According to relevant regulations, from March 14 to March 16, the Chinese Football Association will publicize the list of clubs and accept social supervision. At the same time, on March 20, the Chinese Football Association will announce the list of teams admitted to the third-level league.

15 Chinese Super League clubs have been announced on the list, including the old giants Shanghai Shenhua and Beijing Guoan, which have been actively promoting the shareholding reform before. The Chinese Super League clubs that failed to make the list include Guangzhou City, Shenzu and Chengdu Rongcheng. The Guangzhou team, which was relegated to the Chinese Premier League, also failed to complete the debts in the first time.Return to Sohu to see more

