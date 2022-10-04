Home Sports It is revealed that the Lakers are seriously considering sending Westbrook to the Pacers, who have cleared social media – yqqlm
It is revealed that the Lakers are seriously considering sending Westbrook to the Pacers, who have cleared social media

On October 4, 2022, Beijing time, according to Shams, although Russell Westbrook is still in the Lakers lineup, he may still be traded.

Lakers front office (Jenny Buss, Robert Pelinka, Rambis et al) has seriously considered trading Westbrook + 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-round picks with Pacers for Miles – Turner and Buddy Hield.

For now, Pelinka still hopes to find a way to coexist between the Lakers and Westbrook.

It is reported that LeBron James has supported Westbrook both publicly and privately, and has not put pressure on the Lakers management to push the team to trade with the Pacers.

According to previous reports, the Lakers wanted to use Westbrook + first round + first round to trade Turner + Hield, but was rejected by the Pacers, and the Lakers had previously insisted they were unwilling to add two first-round picks.

It is worth mentioning that Westbrook emptied all the content of his personal social media, I don’t know if it meant anything. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more


