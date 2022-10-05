Original title: It was revealed that the Lakers did not officially offer the Pacers to use the media to pressure the US media: the mid-season trade can still be missed

It was revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers were seriously considering trading Russell Westbrook, but Lakers coach Darwin Hamm continued to unilaterally support Westbrook, but NBA reporter Josh Buha revealed that the Lakers executives were discussing trading Westbrook was delayed for a time Hamm’s press conference. Westbrook was once again shrouded in a transaction whirlpool.

The joint report of Josh Buha, Charania, and Sam Amick wrote: The Lakers once reached a consensus within the Lakers, but they did not issue a formal offer to the Pacers, nor did they have any discussions with the Pacers. Formal contact. The team held several internal high-level meetings, and several times the internal agreement on Westbrook + 27/29 first rotation Hield + Turner. The team was in trade talks with the Pacers all summer, and the Pacers’ only request was for our two first-round picks.

Also because the Pacers asked for two first-round picks, there were some internal contradictions. Does anyone think it’s worth it to go all out to send Westbrook away? Can this deal really elevate us? The key decision makers are hesitant to say whether transactions are still possible in the coming weeks or months, and are not currently the nodes where transactions are happening. As long as the Lakers are willing to send two first-round picks, this trade can happen.

On October 5th, Beijing time, Hoopswire reporter Sam Amick revealed that the Pacers have begun to trade Buddy Hield, and the next home to take over Hield is the Los Angeles Lakers. He wrote in the report that the Pacers asked for two first-round picks, but Pelinka was only willing to send one first-rounder. It all depends on whether the Pacers can accept a first-rounder or whether the Lakers can directly send two . Los Angeles media laker Certral retweeted: The Pacers broke the news to reporters again, this is to force the Lakers to make a trade. The US media also wrote that the Lakers did not make an official offer, while the Pacers insisted on two first-round picks. We must have a compromise, Westbrook + 1 first round + 1 rotation Hield + Turner seems to be the fairest solution. If the Lakers can keep one of their first-round picks, then I guarantee the Lakers will be able to pick up a wing (wing wing) on ​​the buyout market before the new season's trade deadline.

