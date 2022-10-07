Home Sports It is revealed that the Oscar transfer negotiation restarts the agent and goes to China to negotiate with the sea port to terminate the contract – yqqlm
Original title: It was revealed that the Oscar transfer negotiation restarted the agent and went to China to negotiate with the sea port to terminate the contract

According to Brazilian media reports, despite the conclusion of negotiations in August, flamengo club and Oscar have not stopped working, the transfer of the port player is still possible: Oscar’s agent Bertolucci will be here Went to China for a few days to negotiate a transfer with the Harbour Club.

At present, Oscar has signed a contract with the Harbour Club until the end of 2024. Before that, the two sides had reached an agreement for a time. Oscar has even put on the players of the Flamengo team and finalized the debut time. But Seaport ultimately called off the move, fearing Oscar would never return once he returned to Brazil. After the transfer failed, Oscar still stayed in Brazil.

Oscar, 30, has been with Shanghai Harbour Club since leaving Chelsea in 2017. As the highest paid player in the world, his annual salary is comparable to that of Benzema. During negotiations with Flamengo in August, Oscar agreed to a 90% pay cut to join.

In addition to the Flamengo club, Corinthians have also been transferred out to be expected to introduce Oscar, but the club chairman denied this statement, saying that the team’s current primary goal is to play the Brazil Cup final.Return to Sohu, see more

