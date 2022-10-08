Original title: It is revealed that the US men’s basketball team intends to recruit Embiid to compete with the French men’s basketball team

On October 8, Beijing time, “New York Times” reporter Mark Stein revealed that sources revealed that the US men’s basketball team intends to recruit Embiid.

Embiid obtained French citizenship in July and U.S. citizenship in September, so he currently holds dual U.S. and French citizenship. According to FIBA ​​rules, Embiid can play for either country.

Before that, the French Basketball Association had been promoting Embiid to join the French team. The current French team’s interior strength is very terrifying, including Rudy Gobert and 2023 quasi-top pick Victor Venbanyama. With Embiid, France will be extremely competitive in the world of basketball.

France men’s basketball coach Lecco wants Embiid to represent France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. “I know Embiid has had discussions with some of our players. I think he should choose to join us,” Lecco said. “But we’ll have to wait and see and respect his decision.”

Sources say Embiid has discussed joining the French team with Boris Diaw, general manager of the French men’s basketball team.

Embiid was asked last week which country he would represent at the Olympics or other international events in the future. To this, Embiid replied: “It’s too early to think about which country to represent in the Olympics or other international events.”

The 28-year-old Embiid played 68 regular-season games for the 76ers last season, averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in 33.8 minutes. (jim)





