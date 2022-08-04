Home Sports It is revealed that Westbrook may fall out of the Lakers’ final lineup in the new season, and the three young players will play with Zhan Mei – yqqlm
Sports

It is revealed that Westbrook may fall out of the Lakers’ final lineup in the new season, and the three young players will play with Zhan Mei – yqqlm

by admin
It is revealed that Westbrook may fall out of the Lakers’ final lineup in the new season, and the three young players will play with Zhan Mei – yqqlm
2022-08-04 07:40
Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: It is revealed that Westbrook may fall out of the Lakers’ final lineup in the new season, and the three young players will play with Zhan Mei

On August 4, 2022, Beijing time, the Lakers team reporter revealed the relevant situation of the new season.

It is reported that new coach Davin Hamm has the right to bench Russell Westbrook in the final stage of the game, and even remove Westbrook from the starting lineup in some games.

The reporter also revealed that the Lakers’ final lineup in the new season may be: James, Thick Eyebrows, Reeves, Troy Brown and Anderson, and Westbrook may also be placed in the final lineup, but it depends on the state of the night and shooting performance.

This is the biggest difference between Hamm and Vogel. Last season, Vogel had to play him at the end of the game regardless of whether Westbrook was in good or bad form. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Vischese is wrong too much and La Chivasso breaks even

You may also like

Dazn-Tim: Serie A soon also on Sky

Borelli, an experience center for Ambrovit

Longarone, a two-year-old child who died of intoxication....

Juve, assault on Kostic: 12 million plus bonuses...

From Manchester United to Enduro: The life of...

Caterina Mattera paws “Broni is an ambitious square”

Malaysia:I am very satisfied with my performance and...

“Giulia and Alessia? Life goes on for us”....

Lallana: Klopp’s life has been richer since he...

Champions League Preliminaries: Bodo Glimt, Red Star and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy