Original title: It is revealed that Westbrook may fall out of the Lakers’ final lineup in the new season, and the three young players will play with Zhan Mei

On August 4, 2022, Beijing time, the Lakers team reporter revealed the relevant situation of the new season.

It is reported that new coach Davin Hamm has the right to bench Russell Westbrook in the final stage of the game, and even remove Westbrook from the starting lineup in some games.

The reporter also revealed that the Lakers’ final lineup in the new season may be: James, Thick Eyebrows, Reeves, Troy Brown and Anderson, and Westbrook may also be placed in the final lineup, but it depends on the state of the night and shooting performance.

This is the biggest difference between Hamm and Vogel. Last season, Vogel had to play him at the end of the game regardless of whether Westbrook was in good or bad form. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: