Original title: Wuhan Yangtze River may not be punished for the time being, newly registered players can play against Meizhou

Sohu Sports News, on August 7th, Beijing time, recently, due to the Wuhan Yangtze River team’s failure to solve the problem of arrears of wages, it is facing the situation that newly registered players cannot play this season. According to the latest news from “Football News“, Wuhan Yangtze River may not be punished for the time being.

“Football News” said that Wuhan Changjiang Football Club is at a crossroads that decides its fate, withdrawing from the Chinese Super League or continuing to participate in the competition, and everything seems to be answered in the next few hours.

According to the latest news, Wuhan Yangtze River is very likely to come back to life and will not be punished for the time being. This also means that newly registered players of Wuhan Changjiang Football Club at the beginning of this season can participate in the Chinese Super League match against Meizhou Hakka tonight.

It is understood that the reason for such a dramatic reversal is that Wuhan Yangtze River Club has made progress in the implementation and appeal of many cases previously ruled by the Football Association Arbitration Committee.

According to sources, as of noon today, Wuhan Yangtze River Club has reached a repayment agreement with the efforts of the Wuhan Sports Bureau and other parties involved in the arbitration case involving a certain club of the Chinese Super League. At the same time, Wuhan Yangtze River Club recently It provides new factual basis for some of the original arbitration cases, which are highly related to the arbitration case concerning wage arrears by the coaching staff of Wuhan Yangtze River Club at that time, and are significantly different from the relevant materials in the first instance of the arbitration. The Arbitration Committee believes that the new materials provided by the Wuhan Yangtze River Club should be re-examined.

