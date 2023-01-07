[The Epoch Times, January 06, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao) At the beginning of 2023, Evergrande, which is in a precarious state, is full of news. The latest news is that Ke Peng, an executive of Evergrande Group, was arrested. It is said that Evergrande’s 600 billion (RMB, the same below) Shenzhen old reformation matter was involved.

On January 1, Xu Jiayin, chairman of Evergrande’s board of directors, published an open letter internally as usual, and encouraged employees: “We will definitely complete the task of guaranteeing the delivery of the building, repay all kinds of debts, resolve risks, and open a new era of nirvana and rebirth. Chapter.”

On January 3, Evergrande Group Co., Ltd. and Evergrande Modern Agriculture (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. added information on persons subject to enforcement due to “financial loan contract disputes”. The execution target was more than 758 million yuan. The enforcement court was Wuhan Intermediate Court. The person is Wuhan Hannan Sub-branch of the Agricultural Development Bank of China. So far, Evergrande Group Co., Ltd. has multiple persons subject to enforcement, and the total amount of enforcement exceeds 29.7 billion yuan.

In the middle of the night of January 5th, Fengcaishe reported that Ke Peng, the former executive president of Evergrande Group, was taken away by the police for investigation, which involved Evergrande’s old reform (urban reform) in Shenzhen.

In this regard, some people close to Evergrande told Observer.com that the matter should be true. Similar news came out more than a month ago, and Ke Peng did not appear on various occasions of the company recently.

This is the second time that Ke Peng has been investigated. An insider said that when Ke Peng left his job in the middle of last year, he was taken away for investigation. Ke Peng once pleaded with Xu Jiayin, but was later released.

Ke Peng, male, born in Anhui in 1979, is a representative of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Congress. He graduated from Fudan University with a major in International Economic Law, a Bachelor of Laws from Fudan University, and a Master of Engineering Management from Tsinghua University.

As Xu Jiayin’s confidant general, Ke Peng is a rare real estate executive with “bank + media background” in the real estate circle. From 2001 to 2008, he successively worked in Bank of China, “Shanghai Youth Daily”, “Shanghai Securities News” and other units.

Ke Peng joined Evergrande Group in 2008 and has successively served as Assistant President, Vice President, Vice President and Chairman of Evergrande Culture Group, Chairman of Evergrande Football Club, Chairman of Evergrande Volleyball Club, and Chairman of Jilin Branch of Evergrande Group , Chairman of Heilongjiang Company of Evergrande Group.

In September 2016, after the headquarters of Evergrande Group moved to Shenzhen, Ke Peng was transferred to be the chairman of Evergrande Group Shenzhen Company. In September 2018, he concurrently served as the chairman of Evergrande Group’s Pearl River Delta Company. Later, he continued to be promoted to the executive president of Evergrande Group Co., Ltd.

In March 2021, Ke Peng and five other senior executives resigned from the post of executive president of Evergrande Group due to the incident involving the compulsory execution of 13.4 billion deposits of Evergrande Property.

An article on the WeChat public account “Shanghai Trust Circle” stated that if it is true that Ke Peng’s accident was due to his involvement in Evergrande Shenzhen’s old reform, it is likely that the problem occurred during his tenure as the chairman of Evergrande Group’s Shenzhen company.

According to media reports, in September 2015, Evergrande had 15 intentional development projects in Shenzhen, with an expected total construction area of ​​7.7 million square meters, a salable area of ​​4.61 million square meters, and an estimated value of 250 billion yuan.

But at the end of 2016, when Ke Peng made his debut as the executive chairman of the Shenzhen company for the first time, Evergrande suddenly threw out a 600 billion plan in Shenzhen. At that time, Ke Peng disclosed that Evergrande had 32 real estate development projects in Shenzhen, 6 of which were located in Nanshan, with a total value of about 600 billion yuan after the development of all projects in Shenzhen.

Especially for old renovations, after Evergrande moved its headquarters to Shenzhen, it has reserved large-scale old renovation projects from 2016 to 2019 alone. By the middle of 2020, Shenzhen will account for 55 of the 104 old renovation projects planned by Evergrande, and there will be 12 old renovation projects in the Greater Bay Area outside Shenzhen.

In just one year, the value of Evergrande’s goods in Shenzhen, where every inch of land is expensive, has changed from 250 billion to 600 billion, and the expansion speed is as fast as a rocket. All of this is considered to be from Ke Peng’s handwriting.

The most striking of these is the news that Evergrande’s Shenzhen Nanshan biscuit factory renovation project will be sold to China Merchants Shekou on October 24, 2022. The biscuit factory is part of the Shenzhen Wanxia Urban Renewal Project, and its single value has reached 7.5 billion yuan, which is a relatively high-quality asset. When this big project was signed in 2016, it was Ke Peng, the executive chairman of Evergrande Shenzhen, who signed the contract on behalf of Evergrande.

In October 2020, Ke Peng was promoted again, succeeding Zhen Litao, and became the president of Evergrande Real Estate Group.

On August 17, 2021, Ke Peng stepped down as the general manager and legal representative of Evergrande Real Estate Group.

Since then, Evergrande Group’s debt crisis has begun to erupt, and Evergrande executives, including Ke Peng, can no longer be alone.

In March 2022, Evergrande Property was exposed to a scandal that 13.4 billion deposits “disappeared”. Afterwards, the investigation results of the incident came out, and the missing deposits of Evergrande Property were finally confirmed to be pledged loans and returned to China Evergrande through a third party.

On the evening of July 22 of that year, China Evergrande and Evergrande Property announced the preliminary investigation results, saying that Ke Peng, the executive president of the subsidiary Evergrande Group Co., Ltd. was asked to resign from the relevant position.

According to the data from Tianyancha, Ke Peng’s current position in Evergrande is only the chairman of a company in Zhuhai, and all other positions have resigned.

And there were as many as 73 Evergrande companies with Ke Peng as the executive. Tianyancha information shows that there are as many as 13,788 peripheral risks related to Ke Peng, most of which are related to Evergrande’s debt default.

