it is the day of Alcaraz-Djokovic-breaking latest news

the day of the big match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Eyes also on the other semifinal between Zverev and Ruud

Today, Friday 9 June, the two semi-finals will be played at Roland Garros. scheduled the super challenge between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic (not before 2.45pm). The Spaniard eliminated the Greek in the quarterfinals Stefanos Tsitsipas

(6-2, 6-1, 7-6), while the Serbian threw out the Russian Karen Khachanov (4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4). Before this challenge, Alcaraz (as well as Nole) had two full days of rest and trained on Wednesday the 7th, while he decided to rest on Thursday the 8th, opting for preparation work and a light session in the hotel. Djokovic is one of the best in history, he amazes me more and more and he doesn’t show you any flaws in his tennis. Nole has played in 45 Grand Slam semifinals and this shows all of his experience and why he will always be the favourite. It is a true legend of the sport.

The other semifinal: Zverev challenges Ruud For his part, Djokovic is hunting for the final and 23 Grand Slams to pull away Rafael Nadal, the great absentee of this Roland Garros (he won 14 editions of the French Slam), in the all-time ranking. In the other semifinal, instead, Sascha Zverev confront Casper Ruud (not before 5.30pm). The German eliminated the Argentine Thomas Martin Etcheverry (6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4); the Norwegian won against the Danish Holger Rune (6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3), taking revenge for the knockout in the semifinal of the tennis Internationals on May 20th. A great comeback for Zverev. He won against the same center back from which he had just come out a year ago: on crutches, alongside a dismayed Rafa Nadal, with his right ankle destroyed by a disastrous fall and tears in his eyes. Instead, the qualification to the final is now being played. Roland Garros is an exclusive Discovery. The reference channels on Sky’s bouquet are 210 and 211, i.e. Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, streaming on Discovery Plus and Dazn. See also Six Nations 2023: England v France - five key battles at Twickenham

