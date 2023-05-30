«It is the heart of Serbia. I’m not a politician, but what’s happening hurts»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The tennis champion Novak Djokovic commented on what is happening in Kosovo during a press conference at Roland Garros in Paris. A Of can 41 servicemen of the Kfor (the NATO force present in the country), including 14 Italians, remained wounded in clashes with Serbian demonstrators. After the victory against Aleksandr Kovacevic, in the first match of the French Open, Djokovic wrote on the camera lens: «Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.” «I am against wars, against conflicts and violence of any kind and I have always expressed it publicly,” the Serbian champion told reporters, explaining his gesture. “I don’t know if I will be fined but I have no reservations. I am very sorry that we are in this one unenviable situation. Kosovo is ours Heart and our base, the hub of historic events for our state. I feel responsible as a public figure, no matter what sector I am in, and as the son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel further responsible to express my support for our people and for all of Serbia.” USE ON BROADCAST AND DIGITAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING SOCIAL. AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE. MAX USE 3 MINUTES. USE WITHIN 48 HOURS. NO ARCHIVE. (Lapresse)