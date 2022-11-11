Home Sports It is the world final for Giada Rossi from Friuli: another gold is played
Sports

It is the world final for Giada Rossi from Friuli: another gold is played

by admin
It is the world final for Giada Rossi from Friuli: another gold is played

GRANADA. “Rossi, Rossi, Rossi”. After 40 years, another Rossi makes Brazil cry, again with a score of 3-2. Giada Rossi qualified for the final of the Paralympic Table Tennis World Championships in Granada (Spain), in the singles tournament. On Friday 11 November you beat the Brazilian Catia Oliveira in the semifinal, after a marathon of 5 partials.

After the gold in the women’s doubles and the silver in the mixed, the third medal will be a gold or a silver. And on Saturday 12 November, starting at 5.15 pm in Granada, the champion from Poincicco di Zoppolla will face off against the Korean Su Yeon Seo, who quickly defeated Argentina Caty Garrone 3-0.

To Grenada

Paralympic table tennis, Giada Rossi is world champion in doubles

Rosario Padovano

Opposite there will be the two undisputed world champions of the Paralympic class 2, the seeded number 2 and the number 1 in the world ranking for 4 years, precisely Giada Rossi. The Korean won the title in the mixed doubles.

Giada, defeated here in the final, wants a rematch. «I’m not signing for silver – emphasizes Giada Rossi – I recover the energy spent with the Brazilian and then I dive into this final. I want gold ».

On balance, what ends on 12 November is perhaps the best tournament ever for the Zoppola champion. Catia Oliveira was a tough nut to crack. Won the first two partials for 11-7, 11-7, Giada Rossi, she suffered the return of the opponent in the third and fourth partial, lost for 7-11, 9-11. But in the fifth and decisive set Giada Rossi shrugged off her efforts and tensions, winning 11-5. In the long run, the Friulian tennis player is not making a mistake, it means that even in terms of physical preparation, the work was excellent.

See also  Riccobon wins the 1st Mile in the final sprint with Zanella

PARALYMPICS

Giada Rossi in bronze, the light comes back after months of suffering

Rosario Padovano

After winning the final, Giada received congratulations from the President of the Region, Massimiliano Fedriga. “After having triumphed at the Paralympic World Championships in Spain, where she won gold in the women’s doubles and silver in the mixed table tennis doubles, the athlete from Lame Giada Rossi will look for an encore in the singles world championship”.

On Monday 14 November Giada Rossi will be at Coni in Rome to receive the Collare d’Oro. Meanwhile, in Zoppola the fans are no longer in the skin, they are trying to organize a festive welcome. But first there is another gold to win.

You may also like

Interview with Ventola says: “Me, Ronaldo, Vieri, Cassano...

Next Gen FInals a Milano, Lehecka in finale....

Absolute swimming: Scalia and Cusinato fly to the...

England, brain damage: 30 former footballers sue the...

F1 Brazil, it’s Red Bull-Ferrari again. Perez precedes...

Prospect | Dortmund Youth Conquer Borussia Mönchengladbach and...

Tomori: columnist for the World Cup and …...

Rome-Turin, Abraham has not yet scored at the...

Ice skating, on November 26 many stars on...

Bologna-Sassuolo, conference by Thiago Motta: “We solid, I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy