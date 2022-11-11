GRANADA. “Rossi, Rossi, Rossi”. After 40 years, another Rossi makes Brazil cry, again with a score of 3-2. Giada Rossi qualified for the final of the Paralympic Table Tennis World Championships in Granada (Spain), in the singles tournament. On Friday 11 November you beat the Brazilian Catia Oliveira in the semifinal, after a marathon of 5 partials.

After the gold in the women’s doubles and the silver in the mixed, the third medal will be a gold or a silver. And on Saturday 12 November, starting at 5.15 pm in Granada, the champion from Poincicco di Zoppolla will face off against the Korean Su Yeon Seo, who quickly defeated Argentina Caty Garrone 3-0.



Opposite there will be the two undisputed world champions of the Paralympic class 2, the seeded number 2 and the number 1 in the world ranking for 4 years, precisely Giada Rossi. The Korean won the title in the mixed doubles.

Giada, defeated here in the final, wants a rematch. «I’m not signing for silver – emphasizes Giada Rossi – I recover the energy spent with the Brazilian and then I dive into this final. I want gold ».

On balance, what ends on 12 November is perhaps the best tournament ever for the Zoppola champion. Catia Oliveira was a tough nut to crack. Won the first two partials for 11-7, 11-7, Giada Rossi, she suffered the return of the opponent in the third and fourth partial, lost for 7-11, 9-11. But in the fifth and decisive set Giada Rossi shrugged off her efforts and tensions, winning 11-5. In the long run, the Friulian tennis player is not making a mistake, it means that even in terms of physical preparation, the work was excellent.



After winning the final, Giada received congratulations from the President of the Region, Massimiliano Fedriga. “After having triumphed at the Paralympic World Championships in Spain, where she won gold in the women’s doubles and silver in the mixed table tennis doubles, the athlete from Lame Giada Rossi will look for an encore in the singles world championship”.

On Monday 14 November Giada Rossi will be at Coni in Rome to receive the Collare d’Oro. Meanwhile, in Zoppola the fans are no longer in the skin, they are trying to organize a festive welcome. But first there is another gold to win.