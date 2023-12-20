It should apply to everyone! Liga MX makes a wise decision in the way of seeing and listening to the VAR

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has made a groundbreaking announcement regarding the use of VAR in the upcoming Clausura-2024 of the first division. Starting January 12, the FMF will make VAR audio decisions public in an effort to increase transparency in referee decisions.

Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Commissioner of the FMF, stated that the decision is part of a larger initiative called the “New Model of Mexican Soccer,” which was presented at the Owners’ Assembly of the Liga MX teams. The goal is to unify criteria and reduce controversies surrounding VAR decisions.

The video referee audios will be made public after each matchday, allowing fans to understand the reasoning behind the main refereeing decisions in each match. The FMF also plans to invest in new visual technology to enhance the VAR system.

In addition, Rodriguez announced that the Arbitration Commission will soon operate autonomously and independently from the FMF to eliminate doubts regarding its decisions.

This move marks a significant step towards transparency and fairness in Mexican soccer. It is part of a broader effort to modernize and improve the sport in the country.

Furthermore, Mexico has confirmed two luxury friendlies before the start of the Copa América 2024, with dates and stadiums already set. The FMF is making strides to ensure a competitive and transparent environment for the sport, setting the stage for an exciting future in Mexican soccer.

